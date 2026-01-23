Morning wrap (23.01.2026)

U.S. stock indices closed notably higher following a series of positive news. The S&P 500 rose by over 0.5%, the Nasdaq by 0.9%, and the Dow Jones by more than 0.6%.

The main drivers of optimism were macroeconomic data : GDP growth reached 4.4%, while initial jobless claims came in below earlier forecasts. U.S. PCE inflation stood at 2.8%, still considered slightly elevated.

The Bank of Japan, as expected, kept the short-term interest rate at 0.75% , while raising core inflation forecasts and highlighting rising inflation risks.

Although core inflation in Japan is slowing , it remains above the Bank of Japan’s target, reaching 2.4% in December compared with 3% in November. It is also worth noting that the PMI hit its highest level in 17 months, signaling a return of Japanese industry to a growth path.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set today’s USD/CNY reference rate at 6.9929, higher than the projected 6.9481.

Asian stock markets ended the week in positive mood: Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.29%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.33%, China’s Shanghai Composite increased by 0.27%, and Australia’s ASX 200 edged up 0.06%. South Korea’s KOSPI stood out with a 0.6% gain.

In the currency market , the greatest volatility is seen in the USD/JPY pair, which is rising following central bank decisions and macroeconomic data releases.

Oil markets are also experiencing heightened volatility. Brent and WTI contracts reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning about sending a “fleet” toward Iran, raising concerns over potential disruptions in supplies from this key oil producer.

In the precious metals market, gold and silver are benefiting from geopolitical tensions. Gold, up 0.3%, hovers around $4,950 per ounce, while silver, rising 3%, has surpassed $99 per ounce.

In the cryptocurrency market , Bitcoin is up around 0.3%, while Ethereum remains largely unchanged.

Intel reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations, but the company warned that it expects significantly lower margins and revenues in the first quarter.

