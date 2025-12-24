Morning Wrap (24.12.2025)

American indices closed with slight gains. Nasdaq100 rose by 0.5%. A new all-time closing high was reached on the S&P 500, which ended the session at 6909 dollars after a 0.4% increase.

The mood in the Asian session was mixed. Chinese indices took advantage of excellent US GDP data for slight gains, while other indices fell. The Shanghai Composite rose by 0.3%, and the Hang Seng limited its gains to 0.2%. Similarly, in India, the Nifty50 rose by 0.2%.

The Korean KOSPI fell by 0.2%, and the ASX200 also recorded declines, depreciating by 0.4%. In Japan, after the BOJ minutes, the Nikkei 225 remained unchanged, but the broader TOPIX index fell by 0.4%.

The Bank of Japan published minutes from its November monetary policy meeting: BOJ sees the economy as moderately growing, with CPI around 3% and positive wage dynamics, but with a clear slowdown in inflation below 2% and still negative real rates. BOJ will "continue rate hikes and adjust the scale of accommodation," but with a strong emphasis on "data dependency" and "global risks." The third year of high wage increases would formally allow the inflation target to be considered achieved and give a mandate for further tightening. Most of the committee refrains from action, emphasizing uncertainty about the effects of US tariffs, Tokyo's new fiscal policy, and the fact that CPI is not yet permanently at the expected 2%. A minority advocates for an immediate rate hike to around 0.75%, arguing that the deflationary norm has been broken, the inflation target is "largely" achieved, inflation risks are upward, and lack of action now increases the risk of later abrupt tightening. The market interprets the minutes as a moderate affirmation of recent communications and gives temporary trust to BOJ's normalization policy.

The yen remains stable after strengthening in recent days, with USDJPY around 155.7.

The Korean Won has significantly strengthened, rising by 2% against the dollar following finance minister declarations about planned reforms. The Indian Rupee and Thai Baht are also strengthening against the dollar.

In the commodity market, copper reaches another all-time high, with contracts rising by 1.3%.

In Western markets, significantly reduced volatility can be expected during the holiday period, with no trading on German, Polish, Italian, Swiss, and Scandinavian exchanges. Exchanges in Spain, France, the UK, and the USA will close earlier than usual.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.