Morning wrap (25.11.2025)

Yesterday’s trading session in the United States ended with a strong rebound, with the Nasdaq rising by 2.69%, the S&P 500 by 1.55%, and the Dow Jones by 1.4%, with the gains supported by increasing chances of a Fed interest rate cut.

Recent comments from Fed officials, including Daly, Waller, and Williams, indicated that a rate cut in December is becoming increasingly likely, emphasizing that the decision will depend on current economic data, including inflation, labor market dynamics, and the health of the industrial sector. Markets currently price in roughly a 70 to 75% probability of a December rate cut, which further supports sentiment toward equities and risk assets.

Takaichi and Trump are expected to discuss Trump’s conversation with Xi in the context of rising tensions around Taiwan.

The White House described talks with Ukraine as productive, while the European Commission announced plans to send a team to Washington to discuss various issues.

Chinese President Xi announced a tightening of the energy partnership with Russia, and both sides are engaged in talks to expand oil exports in response to U.S. sanctions. As a result, oil prices are stabilizing around $58.5 per barrel.

In Asia, indices gained moderately following the positive momentum on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 rose by 0.14%, the Hang Seng by 1.2%, and the Shanghai Composite by 1.1%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 recorded a slight decline of 0.1%.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) kept interest rates steady at 2.50%, but a weak won and risks in the real estate market may delay rate cuts until early 2026.

The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY exchange rate at 7.0826, below the estimated 7.1056 level.

In the currency markets, the dollar showed mixed behavior, strengthening against the Japanese yen but weakening slightly against the euro and the pound.

In the commodities market, precious metals edged higher. Gold hovered around $4,140 per ounce, while silver stood near $51.4 per ounce.

In the cryptocurrency market, sentiment improved slightly, supported by a shift in the narrative regarding a possible Fed rate cut in December. Bitcoin is trading around $87,975, while Ethereum holds near $2,915.

In the tech sector, Alphabet is increasingly entering the AI market with new TPU chips, potentially challenging Nvidia’s dominance in AI GPUs. Additionally, Meta is considering moving part of its data centers to Google TPU starting in 2027 and renting computing power from Google Cloud.

Tesla is facing allegations of patent infringement related to its Autopilot robotics systems.

