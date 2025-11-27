Morning wrap (27.11.2025)

Yesterday’s trading session in the United States ended solidly in positive territory. The Nasdaq 100 led the gains, rising 0.87%, driven by Nvidia and other semiconductor companies. The S&P 500 increased by 0.69%, while the Dow Jones rose 0.67%.

Markets are increasingly pricing in a scenario of a Fed rate cut in December . As a result, the US dollar came under pressure, weakening against most major currencies as some capital flowed into Antipodean currencies and the British pound.

The US session will be closed today due to Thanksgiving.

In Asia, stock indices showed moderate gains during the session . Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng increased by 0.34%, and Shanghai Composite gained 0.49%. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 remained largely unchanged.

A key event in the Asia-Pacific region was the decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The RBNZ cut its rate by 25 basis points but immediately signaled the end of the easing cycle.

In Japan, the yen initially strengthened on speculation that the Bank of Japan might raise rates as early as December. However, a speech by BoJ Monetary Policy Board member Noguchi cooled market expectations. Noguchi confirmed readiness for further policy normalization but emphasized the need for a very cautious approach and avoiding haste.

In Australia, investors focused on exceptional capital investment data, which showed a 6.4% quarter-on-quarter increase in Q3, far exceeding any forecasts and marking the strongest growth since 2012. Record spending on equipment and machinery indicated a corporate sector rebound and sustained discussion about whether the Reserve Bank of Australia might reconsider tightening monetary policy in early 2026.

The Bank of Korea left its base rate unchanged at 2.5%, in line with broad expectations.

The People’s Bank of China set the USD/CNY midpoint at 7.0826, below the estimated level of 7.1056.

Chinese data showed that industrial profits rose 1.9% year-on-year from January to October, but October alone saw a 5.5% decline y/y, the weakest in five months.

On the commodities market , gold is priced at around USD 4,160 per ounce, while silver costs approximately USD 53 per ounce. The rise in silver was supported by a drop in China’s reserves of the metal to the lowest level in a decade.

In cryptocurrency markets, a mild positive sentiment persists, supported by investors’ hopes for a Fed rate cut in December. Bitcoin is once again trading above USD 90,000, while Ethereum is trading above USD 3,000.

