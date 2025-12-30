Morning wrap (30.12.2025)

Wall Street ended its holiday rally yesterday and shifted into defensive mode ahead of the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting (S&P 500: -0.35%, Nasdaq and DJIA: -0.5%). U.S. index futures are trading slightly in the red, pointing to ongoing pressure related to expectations for the pace of interest rate cuts in 2026.

Ukraine’s president said that during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump he sought security guarantees for up to 50 years, although the current draft agreement envisages 15 years. He stressed that talks with Russia could only take place after arrangements with Europe, and that any peace deal would require a referendum during a ceasefire, amid unresolved territorial disputes and Russia’s refusal to agree to a truce.

During a press conference, Donald Trump said he is likely to nominate a new Fed chair in January, while simultaneously testing markets with a micro-attack on Jerome Powell. The U.S. president again said he would like Powell to step down and that he "would love to fire him". The dollar, however, showed little reaction (USDIDX slightly below zero).

Sentiment across Asia-Pacific reflects the cautious tone on Wall Street (AU200.cash: -0.2%; JP225: +0.03%; KOSPI: -0.15%), but the absence of clear negative catalysts and enthusiasm around AI-related IPOs are driving a rebound in China (CHN.cash: +1.5%; HK.cash: +1.25%). The main mover is Baidu, linked to GPU maker Shanghai Biren Technology, whose IPO saw retail subscriptions exceed allocations by 2,363 times, lifting the broader regional tech sector.

The FX market is holding its breath ahead of the FOMC minutes, with the main theme a mild pullback in the dollar after yesterday’s gains. The yen is also correcting slightly against other G10 currencies (EURJPY: +0.1%; USDJPY flat). The Antipodean currencies are leading gains for now (AUDUSD: +0.35%, NZDUSD: +0.25%), while EURUSD is up 0.1% at 1.178.

Precious metals remain in focus and are rebounding modestly after yesterday’s sell-off. Silver is up 3.7% to USD 74.83 per ounce, while gold gains 0.7% to USD 4,363 per ounce.

Brent and WTI crude are gradually erasing Friday’s sell-off (+0.2% and +0.3% respectively), reacting to the lack of a breakthrough in peace talks over the war in Ukraine. In addition, China is expected to continue aggressively building crude oil inventories to absorb excess supply.

Volatility in major cryptocurrencies is muted today. Bitcoin is up 0.14% at USD 87,462, while Ethereum gains 0.3% to USD 2,948.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.