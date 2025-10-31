Morning wrap (31.10.2025)

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1568, the USD is strengthening against major currencies, and the cryptocurrency market is slightly down (Bitcoin $109,800, Ethereum $3,850).

Yesterday’s session on Wall Street ended with declines for the Nasdaq (-1.57%) and the S&P 500 (-1%), but after the session, Apple (+5%) and Amazon (+11%) shares surged following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Key takeaways Yesterday’s session on Wall Street ended with declines for the Nasdaq (-1.57%) and the S&P 500 (-1%), but after the session, Apple (+5%) and Amazon (+11%) shares surged following better-than-expected quarterly results.

Yesterday’s session on the U.S. stock market ended with declines. The Nasdaq fell 1.57%, and the S&P 500 dropped 1.0%, reflecting disappointing earnings from some major companies and investor concerns related to the start of the new month and potential economic risks. However, after-hours trading saw significant gains in Apple and Amazon shares, with Apple up 5% and Amazon up 11%, following better-than-expected quarterly results, providing hope for a more positive market sentiment on Friday.

Apple reported record revenue of $102.47 billion , an 8% year-on-year increase, with earnings per share of $1.85. The results were driven by strong demand for the iPhone 17 series and record services sales, which generated $28.75 billion in revenue, up 15%. Despite a slight slowdown in sales in China, the company expects revenue growth of 10–12% in the holiday quarter, potentially delivering its best-ever quarterly performance.

Amazon posted revenue of $180.2 billion and earning s per share of $1.95, exceeding analysts’ expectations. The main growth driver was AWS cloud services, whose revenue rose 20% to $33 billion, fueled by growing demand for AI-related services. After the results were released, Amazon shares surged over 11%, with the company forecasting further revenue growth in Q4 to $206–213 billion.

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1568. Overall, the USD strengthened against major currencies.

BlackRock’s private credit unit fell victim to an alleged $500 million fraud involving telecommunications companies that falsified loan collateral, raising concerns about rising risks and weak transparency in the private credit sector.

Asian and Australian markets show mixed sentiment today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up 1.7%, supported by rising inflation and expectations of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, which also supports the local currency. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are down 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively, due to weak industrial sector performance in China. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is slightly higher by 0.25%, reflecting a more stable economic environment and positive investor sentiment.

Tokyo’s inflation accelerated to 2.8% year-on-year (forecast 2.6%, previously 2.5%) , driven mainly by higher food prices, including a 38% increase in rice prices. Service sector inflation remains moderate at 1.6%. These strong inflation figures fuel speculation about a potential December rate hike by the Bank of Japan, despite the cautious stance of Governor Ueda.

Japan’s industrial production rose 2.2% month-on-month in September (forecast 1.5%), retail sales increased 0.5% year-on-year, and the unemployment rate remained low at 2.6%, confirming a strong labor market.

China’s manufacturing PMI for October fell to 49.0 points , continuing the weakening of production activity (over six months below 50), while the services sector slightly increased to 50.1 points.

As part of its currency policy, the PBOC set today’s yuan reference rate at 7.0880 per dollar, stronger than market forecasts, supporting the Chinese currency amid trade tensions.

Australia and New Zealand : Private production and the PPI in Australia showed moderate growth, while New Zealand’s consumer confidence index fell to 92.4.

Gold is slightly down by about 0.3% , trading around $4,008 per ounce, while silver is up slightly by about 0.4%, around $49 per ounce.

In the cryptocurrency market: Bitcoin is trading around $109,800, and Ethereum around $3,850. The market has shown increased volatility amid macroeconomic uncertainty and FED decisions.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.