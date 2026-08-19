Morning Wrap: The Dollar Weakens Ahead of Minutes. What Do You Need to Know This Morning❓

Futures contracts on US and European indices are hovering around zero, whilst Asian markets, including Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi, have recorded sharp falls following a third consecutive session of losses on Wall Street.
The main factor driving market sentiment is the global sell-off in the bond market, which has pushed yields on long-term government bonds in the US and Europe (including German and French bonds) to multi-year highs.
Investors are assessing whether higher borrowing costs will harm the economy and are awaiting today’s (20:00) publication of the minutes from the July FOMC meeting to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next moves.
On the commodities market, crude oil prices are rising for the fourth day in a row, with Brent crude futures trading above US$91 per barrel (WTI is up 0.30 per cent), driven by fears that transport through the Strait of Hormuz could be blocked following the expiry of the ceasefire between the US and Iran.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is weakening and hovering near multi-month lows – the dollar index (USDIDX) is down 0.08 per cent – which coincides with a temporary pause in the rise in bond yields ahead of the publication of the Fed minutes. The Japanese yen is performing relatively well today, whilst we are seeing increased downward pressure on the Australian dollar, amongst others.
Source: xStation
Among the various sectors of the economy, technology and telecoms companies are currently performing the worst, having lost over 2 per cent on the US stock market this week, whilst the VanEck Semiconductor ETF index fell by 4.1 per cent on Tuesday amid rising interest rates.
Source: XTB
The US energy sector, however, is performing best, with refining companies, amongst others, hitting new highs, buoyed by record refining margins and geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East.
Target’s shares have risen by over 55 per cent this year, and investors are eagerly awaiting today’s financial report (to be published before the market opens) to assess the effectiveness of the turnaround plan led by CEO Michael Fiddelke.
The Chinese robot manufacturer Unitree Robotics made its debut on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with its shares rising by nearly 630 per cent at one point, reflecting retail investors’ huge appetite for technological innovations.
South Korean giant Samsung Electronics has announced a $158 million investment in a new production line for cooling systems in Gwangju, yet its shares fell by more than 7 per cent amid a wider sell-off in the Asian technology sector.
Semiconductor and equipment manufacturers such as Teradyne, Marvell and Micron recorded significant losses of between 7 and 9 per cent on Tuesday, buckling under the pressure of high bond yields.
Today’s session will also see the quarterly results of other retail and consumer goods giants take centre stage, including Lowe’s and Estée Lauder.
Market wrap: European equities try to halt the decline 🚩 Heidelberger falls 5% after earnings
Crypto news: Bitcoin price proves "resilient" despite Wall Street losses 🔼 Is the cryptocurrency at a key turning point?
Will Europe make it before winter?
Wall Street is losing momentum 🗽 Are fundamentals still keeping up with the bull market?
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.