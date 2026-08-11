Morning Wrap: Trump Sets Conditions for Iran. Oil Rises as Hopes for a Quick Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz Fade

Wall Street ended the session with slight declines . The S&P 500 and Dow Jones edged lower, while the Nasdaq fell around 0.3% .

Semiconductor stocks had a weaker session, with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel all closing lower. Intel was hit particularly hard, falling 4% following news of a planned $15 billion share offering . The company plans to raise the funds to expand chip production , which would result in some dilution for existing shareholders .

Asian markets are ending the day mixed . South Korea’s KOSPI stood out on the upside, rising for a second consecutive day , helped by a strong rebound in Samsung shares . Japan’s Nikkei 225 is also performing strongly, gaining around 2% . Chinese markets, meanwhile, remain under pressure, with the Hang Seng down around 0.8% .

Iran has set several conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz , including compensation, the lifting of sanctions, and an end to US military operations . In response, Donald Trump has toughened his stance toward Tehran , saying the US will also seek compensation for Americans killed or seriously wounded in conflicts with Iran, with the issue expected to be part of future peace negotiations.

As a result, the chances of a quick agreement are fading , while oil prices are rising as markets worry that restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could persist.

Precious metals are starting the day slightly lower. Gold is down around 0.2% , falling below $4,400 , while silver is down more than 1.5% , trading below $65 .

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left interest rates unchanged at 4.35% , in line with market expectations. The RBA still considers inflation to be too high , although weaker economic and labor market data have given the central bank room to wait and assess the situation. The bank remains cautious and has not ruled out further rate hikes if inflationary pressures pick up again.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is increasingly considering a rate hike in September , amid concerns that elevated inflation could persist. Markets are placing greater weight on the possibility of a hike at the September 17–18 meeting , which could provide further support for the Japanese yen .

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) also made a notable move, refraining from injecting additional cash into the banking system for the first time since June, citing sufficient liquidity. The move appears to be a local liquidity decision rather than a broader shift in monetary policy .

Any sustained strengthening of the yen is expected to depend primarily on further BoJ rate hikes , rather than capital repatriation or potential currency interventions. The latest joint US-Japan intervention provided only temporary support for the yen, while the lack of further decisive action from Tokyo has allowed the currency to weaken again.

The crypto market is looking somewhat stronger, with Bitcoin and Ethereum starting the day with modest gains.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.