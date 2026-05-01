Morning Wrap- Wall Street Records and Oil Stabilization (01.05.2026)

Wall Street indices finished yesterday's session in the green, recovering all losses from the previous two sessions and reaching new all-time highs . Today, contracts are opening even higher; the US500 is trading above 7250 , up 0.18%, while the US100 is rising 0.12% to reach 27630 points .

finished yesterday's session in the green, recovering all losses from the previous two sessions and . Today, contracts are opening even higher; the , up 0.18%, while the . It is worth noting that the vast majority of European markets are closed today due to Labor Day. The British market remains open, where the UK100 contract is gaining 0.16% an hour and a half before the cash market opens.

Apple reported strong Q2 fiscal 2026 results , showing an EPS of $2.01 (vs. expectations of $1.93) and revenue of $111.18 billion (vs. expectations of $108.92 billion). The company reported a robust 20% growth in iPhone sales . Notably, the company recently underwent a change in the CEO position. Apple shares rose slightly by 2.44% during the initial post-market trading phase .

Japan's Manufacturing PMI rose to a 4-year high , but this is primarily linked to the inventory index, which is surging due to the Middle East crisis . The index reached 55.1 , up from 51.6.

Japan gave ambiguous signals regarding a currency intervention on the Yen after it briefly spiked above the 160 level. USDJPY dropped to 155 at one point, though it has currently rebounded to around 157.

Senior Ministry of Finance official Atsushi Mimura indicated that speculators should remain cautious throughout Golden Week , stating that the excessive weakening of the Yen is speculative in nature .

Tokyo inflation came in at 1.5% y/y for April, below expectations of 1.6% y/y, though up from 1.4% y/y in March. On the other hand, core inflation landed at 1.5% y/y (expected 1.8% y/y; previous 1.7% y/y). Such data provides the BoJ with more comfort following the recent lack of rate hikes .

Donald Trump received a briefing regarding potential bombing targets in Iran . The plan reportedly includes strikes on infrastructure, the seizure of the Strait of Hormuz , and the deployment of a special unit to secure enriched uranium .

The RBA is expected to deliver its third consecutive interest rate hike next week due to further inflation growth prospects. Interestingly, Australian producer inflation (PPI) fell to 3.0% from 3.5% in the first quarter, but this is not expected to stall the rate hike.

Conversely, New Zealand's consumer confidence index fell to a 3-year low , nearing 2022 levels, driven by a 30% increase in fuel prices . The index hit 80.3 , dropping 20 points over the last two months, and remains well below pre-pandemic levels .

AUDNZD continues its upward trend, testing the 1.22 level . Based on movements from two decades ago and assuming further monetary divergence, the potential range for this move could reach 1.30–1.38 .

EURUSD is pulling back slightly today to 1.1720 . Yesterday, Christine Lagarde signaled an open door for a June hike , though this will depend on data. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has pushed its expectations for a Fed hike to 2027 . However, forecasting remains difficult until we see the first actions from Kevin Warsh .

According to Deutsche Bank, gold prices could nearly double to $8000 per ounce due to strong demand from EM central banks. This target is set for the next 5 years. Interestingly, major buyers are expected to include Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Egypt . Gold purchases are linked to the ongoing dedollarization of global reserves .

Gold is rebounding slightly at the end of the week, trading near $4600 per ounce .

Brent crude is stabilizing after yesterday's sharp movements related to the closing of the June futures contract. Today we see an opening at $111 per barrel, similar to yesterday and Wednesday's close. WTI crude ultimately saw a clear pullback yesterday and is currently trading at $105 per barrel. US500 reached all new time high yesterday and opens even higher at the beginning of the new month. Source: xStation5

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