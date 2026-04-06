NATGAS under pressure amid increasing risk of super El-Nino in 2026 📉

Forecasts point to an exceptionally strong El Niño in 2026, with sea surface temperatures potentially rising by as much as ~2.5°C, placing this episode on par with—or even exceeding—historic events such as 1997–98 and 2015–16. Such a scenario implies significant shifts in global weather patterns, including milder winter conditions and reduced summer temperature volatility in the United States. From a natural gas market perspective, the key implication is higher storage levels and weaker energy demand during the spring–summer period. As a result, the market environment becomes fundamentally bearish for US gas prices, especially given already subdued seasonal demand (limited heating and softer cooling demand). Models are nearly unanimous in projecting strong warming in the Niño 3.4 region by autumn 2026, increasing confidence in a very strong El Niño scenario.

Sea surface temperature anomalies exceeding +2.0°C across the equatorial Pacific point to a broad and persistent disruption in atmospheric circulation.

In practice, this translates into a warmer winter in North America, leading to weaker heating demand and higher end-of-season gas storage levels.

Entering spring with elevated inventories places the gas market in an oversupplied phase, which historically translates into price weakness during the shoulder season.

During summer months, El Niño tends to limit the frequency and intensity of extreme heat in parts of the US, reducing electricity demand and gas burn in power generation.

At the same time, it suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity, lowering the risk of supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico.

This reduces the weather risk premium that typically supports gas prices during the summer season.

Strong precipitation anomalies—drought in Indonesia and northern Australia alongside excessive rainfall in the equatorial Pacific—confirm the scale and global reach of the climatic disruption.

From a valuation standpoint, the pace of storage injections in spring and their deviation from the five-year average remain critical variables.

In summary, a strong—potentially the strongest in over 140 years—El Niño scenario creates a setup in which US gas prices face limited upside, with the market balance shifting toward oversupply unless offset by strong external demand. Source: xStation5

Source: ECMWF

Source: ECMWF

Source: ECMWF

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