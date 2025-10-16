Nestlé: Steady Growth and Ambitious Restructuring Drive Share Price Surge

Solid 3.3% organic sales growth and a forecast to maintain an operating margin above 16% for the first three quarters of 2025.

Solid 3.3% organic sales growth and a forecast to maintain an operating margin above 16% for the first three quarters of 2025.

Solid 3.3% organic sales growth and a forecast to maintain an operating margin above 16% for the first three quarters of 2025.

Solid 3.3% organic sales growth and a forecast to maintain an operating margin above 16% for the first three quarters of 2025.

Solid 3.3% organic sales growth and a forecast to maintain an operating margin above 16% for the first three quarters of 2025.

Solid 3.3% organic sales growth and a forecast to maintain an operating margin above 16% for the first three quarters of 2025.

Key takeaways Shares rise following the announcement of plans to cut 16,000 jobs and double savings targets to CHF 3 billion annually.

Solid 3.3% organic sales growth and a forecast to maintain an operating margin above 16% for the first three quarters of 2025.

Nestlé published its results for the first three quarters of 2025, showing moderate but steady growth. Organic revenue growth reached 3.3%, while real internal growth (RIG) stood at 0.6%. The company confirmed its target to maintain an operating profit margin of at least 16% and announced a comprehensive restructuring plan, which includes planned layoffs of around 16,000 employees by the end of 2027. Following the results announcement, Nestlé’s share price rose by 8%, marking the largest one-day increase in 17 years. Financial Data for Nine Months 2025 Organic revenue growth: +3.3%

Real internal growth (RIG): +0.6%

Sales revenue: CHF 65.87 billion

Organic growth in Europe: +4.3%

Asia, Oceania & Africa: +2.7%

Americas: +2.5%

Nespresso: +6.7%

Nestlé Health Science: +3.8%

Waters & Premium Beverages: +4.4%

Other segments: +3.8%

Pricing impact on revenue growth: +2.8%

Operating profit margin forecast: minimum 16% (consensus 16.1%) Restructuring and Savings Plan

Nestlé announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 16,000 positions over the next two years, including around 12,000 jobs in administrative functions and a further 4,000 in manufacturing and supply chain. The company doubled its savings target to CHF 3 billion annually and expects one-off restructuring costs to be roughly twice the planned savings.

Additionally, a strategic review of the Waters & Premium Beverages segment and selected mainstream and value brands in health and nutrition is ongoing, with potential divestitures or business partnerships being explored. Market Reaction and Analyst Assessment

Following the report, Nestlé’s share price jumped 8%, the largest single-day gain in 17 years. It is important to note that the stock surge was driven not by the financial results themselves, which were mostly in line with expectations, but primarily by the announcement of restructuring and job-cut plans. The market and analysts have responded positively to this direction, recognizing signs of improvement in real internal growth and appreciating the ambitious savings targets. At the same time, they caution about risks related to foreign markets and challenges expected in the final quarter. Despite these concerns, the measures taken are seen as a solid foundation for the company’s further transformation. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.