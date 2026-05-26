Nvidia challenges Intel and AMD in the CPU market

Nvidia, the long-standing leader and undisputed frontrunner of the AI revolution in the GPU segment, is now sending one of its strongest strategic signals since the beginning of the artificial intelligence boom. The central processing unit (CPU) market is becoming the company’s next expansion front. The projection that the global CPU market could reach a value of $200 billion is not merely an ambitious estimate. It is a clear statement that Nvidia intends to enter a segment long dominated by Intel and AMD and capture part of the next-generation data center infrastructure market. A key pillar of this strategy remains the development of in-house chips based on ARM architecture, including the Grace series. Nvidia is increasingly building a vision of a full-stack AI ecosystem, spanning GPUs, CPUs, and a complete server architecture for hyperscalers and data centers running artificial intelligence models. The biggest surprise for the market, however, is the fact that Nvidia has explicitly included China in its $200 billion CPU market forecast. This is a highly significant signal for investors, as it shows that the company is not planning to abandon one of the world’s largest technology markets despite ongoing export restrictions between the United States and China. From a market perspective, this creates a classic “China paradox.” On one hand, investors receive a signal that Nvidia believes it can continue monetizing demand from China. ARM-based architecture and the development of CPU platforms may offer more regulatory flexibility than the most advanced GPU chips subject to US export controls. This strengthens the narrative that the global AI boom is still in its early stages and that Nvidia continues to face a vast addressable market. On the other hand, including China in long-term forecasts remains highly exposed to geopolitical risk. Any escalation in US–China policy tensions could restrict Nvidia’s access to the Chinese market and force a revision of revenue expectations. As a result, investors are simultaneously buying into a strong AI growth story while having to account for elevated valuation volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainty. Strategically, this represents a major shift for the entire semiconductor sector. Nvidia is no longer viewed solely as a GPU manufacturer and is increasingly positioning itself as a dominant provider of full AI infrastructure for modern data centers. This is a direct challenge to Intel and AMD. If major cloud providers such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google begin to more broadly adopt Nvidia’s CPU solutions, it could lead to a structural shift in industry dynamics. The market would then start pricing not only Nvidia’s dominance in AI accelerators but also its potential to capture a meaningful share of the multi-billion-dollar CPU market. For NVDA shareholders, the message remains clearly bullish. Nvidia is expanding its total addressable market, opening up new long-term revenue streams. Even limited success in the CPU segment could translate into tens of billions of dollars in additional annual revenue.

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