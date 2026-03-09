OIL: Prices soar to $120 a barrel; Israel bombs Iran's oil facilities 📌

Over the weekend, the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel escalated sharply. Both sides expanded military operations to include energy infrastructure and targets across the region. Israeli forces carried out airstrikes on several Iranian oil facilities near Tehran, hitting at least four fuel storage depots and an oil transfer hub, triggering major fires and disruptions to fuel supplies in the capital. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli positions as well as energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region, including attempted strikes on major oil installations and desalination plants in neighboring countries. At the same time, tensions intensified around the Strait of Hormuz, where ship traffic has nearly frozen following attacks on vessels and threats against tankers, effectively disrupting the transport route responsible for about 20% of global oil supply. The escalation also coincided with production disruptions in Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, where oil deliveries began to accumulate due to the lack of tanker access. After the weekend escalation, Brent crude opened with a 15% upward gap and then continued rising to 119 USD per barrel (+29%). Oil prices pulled back slightly following reports that G7 countries and the International Energy Agency (IEA) are considering a coordinated release of emergency oil reserves. G7 finance ministers are preparing an emergency meeting to discuss the economic consequences and the possibility of a joint release of strategic oil reserves coordinated by the IEA. Preliminary information suggests that a release of 300–400 million barrels is being considered, equivalent to about 25–30% of global strategic reserves totaling roughly 1.2 billion barrels. For comparison, the coordinated reserve release during the Russia–Ukraine crisis in 2022 amounted to about 240 million barrels, roughly half of which was supplied by the United States. Historically, such interventions mainly act as a temporary buffer that lowers prices by around 10–20 USD rather than permanently changing the supply balance. Oil is recording a weekly increase comparable to that seen during the COVID pandemic. However, it should be remembered that the levels in 2020 from which the increases began were significantly lower, allowing for more pronounced relative changes. WTI crude has already gained more than 80% since the beginning of the year, representing the largest price shock in the analyzed period. On a monthly basis, oil is now up more than 53%. It is worth noting that the entire price surge related to the escalation of the conflict has already occurred in March. For this reason, the CPI inflation report to be published on Wednesday will not yet reflect the effects of this shock.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.