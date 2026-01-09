Oklo shares surged in a true “atomic open” on today’s session

Oklo’s shares shot up sharply during today’s session, marking a genuine “atomic open.” The announcement of the partnership with Meta to build a modern nuclear complex in Ohio sparked a wave of optimism among investors. The deal provides Oklo with financing and a credible partner, while Meta gains a potential source of stable energy for its AI data centers. Energy as a foundation for technological advantage Meta’s decision to collaborate with Oklo demonstrates that in the era of artificial intelligence, access to energy is no longer just an operational matter—it is becoming a competitive advantage. The growing demand from data centers for uninterrupted, stable, and low-emission power exposes the limitations of the current energy mix. Renewable sources, even when supported by storage, cannot independently provide the scale and reliability required by hyperscalers. In this context, nuclear energy is returning as a systemic solution rather than an ideological choice. Capital and credibility as fuel for the narrative The market reacted strongly to the partnership announcement because Meta provided Oklo with what early-stage nuclear projects most lack: a credible partner and financial backing to move the project from concept toward execution. At the same time, investor enthusiasm is beginning to outpace the actual technological progress. Oklo still does not have an operational installation, and its market value increasingly relies on expectations for the future of the sector as a whole, rather than on hard operational fundamentals. Ambitious scale and long implementation horizon The planned 1.2 GW complex is impressive, but it is important to remember that this is a multi-year, phased project. In the near term, regulatory, engineering, and financial processes will dominate, rather than actual energy production. In nuclear energy, time acts as a multiplier of risk, as any delay increases costs and exposes the project to changing political conditions. Today’s valuation seems to assume a particularly smooth execution, which is rarely the norm in practice. Asymmetric partnership structure From Meta’s perspective, this is a move with a very favorable risk profile. The company secures access to future computational power while avoiding direct operational involvement in running a nuclear plant. Technological and execution risks remain with Oklo and its investors. In return, Meta gains flexibility, a potentially strategic energy source, and a strong public image. For Oklo, this represents enormous support but also implementation pressure, which is often the greatest challenge in infrastructure projects. The deal’s significance goes beyond a single company The key takeaway from this news is confirmation of a broader trend. Artificial intelligence is driving a return to base-load energy, and nuclear power is once again becoming an acceptable and desirable element of the U.S. energy mix. Even if a specific project is not completed according to the original timeline, the direction of change is already set. Therefore, Meta’s move carries greater significance for the entire energy and technology sector than for the short-term valuation of a single publicly traded company. Source: xStation5



The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.