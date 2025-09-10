Oracle: Euphoria After Earnings, Company Grows by 30%📈

Oracle has captivated the market with its results. Before the market's opening, the company is up by over 30%, generating a capitalization of more than 200 billion dollars. The company did not meet market expectations regarding EPS and revenues, but the details of the report reveal why the market reacted with such euphoria. After Broadcom and Alphabet, the market decided to elevate Oracle to another ATH. The good streak of technology companies seems to have no end.

Analysts' consensus predicted EPS at the level of 1,48$ and revenues of 15 billion dollars. Both indicators were below expectations. The published figures were 1,47$ EPS and 14,9 billion in profits. It is worth recalling that the market had already accounted for — mainly seasonal — a decline in results compared to the previous figures of 1,7$ and 15.9 billion dollars. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

What prompted the market to react so euphorically to the company's valuation?

While the total revenues were below expectations, what turned out to be important for investors was their structure. Primarily: Growth in revenues from IaaS (Cloud Infrastructure): an impressive increase of 55% year over year.

Growth in revenues from SaaS (Cloud Applications): an increase of 11% year over year. Additionally, the company boasted a colossal backlog of orders, known as RPO. It reached as much as 455 billion dollars, representing a 359% increase year over year!

Such enormous revenue security not only validates the company's high valuations but also realizes the most optimistic growth forecasts.

Additional shareholder interest was attracted by the mention of the "Stargate" project, a project worth 500 billion dollars, in which Oracle collaborates with OpenAI. This is not the end of mentions of lucrative cooperation with industry giants. Revenues from "Multi-Cloud," i.e., partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, increased 15-fold year over year.

This indicates an interesting trend among industry leaders, who seem to prefer collaboration over competition.

The company also positively surprised with its investment expenditures. An increase from 35 billion compared to 25. This shows that the company does not intend to slow down its extremely dynamic growth pace.

Analysts and commentators agree that this is a strategic and historic turning point in the company's history. Oracle has shown that its transformation from a database leader to a powerhouse in the field of cloud and databases is not only possible but is already a reality.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.