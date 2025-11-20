Palo Alto - after Earnings



At first glance, the financial report doesn't reveal any reasons for concern or disappointment. Revenue: $2.47 billion compared to the expected $2.46 billion. Year-over-year growth of 16%.

EPS at $0.93 compared to the expected $0.89. Year-over-year growth of 19%.

Increase in order portfolio to $15.5 billion, with $5.85 billion being recurring revenue from "Next Gen Security" solutions - in this segment, growth was 24% and 29% year-over-year, respectively.

Revenue growth is not at the expense of profits, with free cash flow increasing to $1.7 billion with an FCF margin of 19%. The largest publicly traded company specializing in cybersecurity has published its results. Palo Alto is growing and is expected to continue growing, according to the management. The company delivered and exceeded expectations in almost all key indicators, yet the stock fell by over 4% in after-hours trading. So what dampened investor sentiment?At first glance, the financial report doesn't reveal any reasons for concern or disappointment. Forecasts are meant to reassure investors about promising future results:

Revenue for the next quarter is expected to be between $2.47-2.50 billion, and revenue for the entire fiscal year is expected to exceed $10.5 billion with EPS between 3.8-3.9 - both figures above consensus expectations. By 2028, the operating margin is expected to exceed 40%.

At the same time, the company announced another major acquisition — this time it's Chronosphere, aimed at improving Palo Alto's offerings and capabilities regarding oversight and AI. This acquisition will cost $3.35 billion.

In light of this information, which of them caused the stock price to drop? Primarily, it's not the numbers but the trends that speak here — specifically its slope. It's about the growth rate which, although impressive, is declining when compared to historical data. The growth is still incredibly impressive, but with a P/E ratio exceeding 140, impressive is not enough. PANW.US (D1) Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.