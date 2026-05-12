Quantum Computing: results drive market euphoria, but industry remains early stage

Recent quarterly results from companies in the quantum computing sector have once again triggered a strong wave of investor interest and significantly boosted valuations across the entire segment. The market reacted in a manner typical for an early-stage technological speculation phase, showing strong optimism and focusing on revenue growth momentum and early signs of commercial contracts, while largely ignoring the still distant stage of technological maturity.

The most notable report came from Quantum Computing Inc., which reported revenue of approximately USD 3.69 million compared to just USD 39 thousand a year earlier, representing a multiple increase in its revenue base. The result also beat analyst expectations of around USD 3.13 million. At the same time, the company remains unprofitable and recorded a net loss of roughly USD 4 million, alongside rising operating expenses. Despite this, the stock reacted very strongly, rising more than 30 percent in a single session, highlighting how heavily the market is discounting future potential rather than current profitability.

Source: xStation5

Rigetti Computing also delivered solid revenue growth. In the first quarter of 2026, the company generated approximately USD 4.4 million in revenue, representing more than 200 percent year-over-year growth and slightly exceeding market expectations. The loss of around 4 cents per share was in line with forecasts. At the same time, the company continues to generate significant operating losses of approximately USD 26 million per quarter. However, it is worth noting that Rigetti ended the quarter with a very strong cash position of around USD 569 million and virtually no debt, providing a comfortable financial buffer for further development. Despite the positive fundamental data, the market reaction was mixed, reflecting growing investor sensitivity to the quality of growth rather than just its pace.

Source: xStation5

D-Wave Quantum presented a more complex picture. Quarterly revenue amounted to approximately USD 2.9 million and declined year-over-year due to a high comparison base. At the same time, the company reported a very strong increase in bookings, which rose to around USD 33 million from approximately USD 1.6 million a year earlier. This represents a multiple increase in future contractual commitments and is increasingly viewed by the market as a more important indicator than current revenue at such an early stage of development. However, operating losses remain elevated, exceeding USD 30 million, indicating that the scale of commercialization is still limited and uneven over time.

Source: xStation5

Across these results, a clear common denominator emerges for the entire sector. Companies are reporting very high percentage revenue growth rates, but from extremely low bases, meaning that in absolute terms these are still small-scale businesses. All firms remain unprofitable, and their business models are still in an experimental-commercial phase, heavily dependent on individual contracts and R&D-driven projects.

Importantly, the financial results and management commentary do not materially change the broader technological outlook. The industry continues to operate under the assumption that full commercialization of quantum computing, understood as stable, scalable, and widely adopted industrial applications, remains distant. Many analyses and prior assessments suggest that meaningful broad deployment of the technology may only occur at the beginning of the next decade.

However, current market behavior clearly indicates a disconnect between valuations and the present stage of technological development. Investors appear to be largely pricing in a scenario of very rapid adoption, despite revenue structure, loss levels, and contract characteristics all suggesting that the sector remains in an early exploration phase rather than true commercialization.

As a result, the current environment reflects a classic stage of strong market euphoria seen in emerging technologies, where narratives about future potential dominate over hard financial fundamentals, and valuations increasingly reflect expectations rather than the current state of industry development.