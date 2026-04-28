Rare Earth Americas IPO Getting Closer

Rare Earths Americas has published the key assumptions of its IPO. Given the heated debate around rare earth metals and their role in defense and modern technologies, the market has been quick to seek exposure to companies in this sector, usually without success. Companies that mine and process rare earth metals are, outside of China, few and far between, and even fewer of them are publicly listed. This demand, from both investors and government, is something Rare Earth Americas aims to address. The number of shares to be introduced to trading is 2,777,777, at an indicative price range of USD 17–19. This implies a maximum potential market capitalization of nearly USD 370 million.

Importantly, this IPO represents a very early stage of the company’s development. At present, the company generates no revenue. Net loss for 2024 was USD 3.98 billion, and USD 9.93 million in 2025. As of today, the company is primarily offering promises - however, these promises are compelling and are not merely vague assumptions. In its publications, the company points to specific initiatives and a comprehensive plan to dominate the entire value chain, while reducing the West’s costly dependence on imports from China. The company’s projects are geographically located in Brazil and the United States. Projects in Brazil include “Alpha” and “Constellation,” focused on the extraction and processing of clays rich in rare elements.

The “Homer” project will involve mining so-called carbonatite.

In the United States, the company is developing a promising initiative in the state of Georgia, where it has discovered deposits of unprecedented purity and with good access to infrastructure. Investors interested in mining and attractive market niches should closely follow the company’s updates. Initiatives of this kind are neither easy, nor cheap, nor fast - yet in the current market and geopolitical environment, this could prove to be a venture with significant operating leverage and access to deep pockets, including governments, technology companies, and defense manufacturers.

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