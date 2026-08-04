SpaceX Shares Drop 6% After Earnings 🚩 Is Space No Longer Enough for Wall Street?

Key takeaways SpaceX shares fall more than 6% following the company's quarterly earnings report.

The company beat Wall Street estimates for both revenue and earnings per share, but the results failed to satisfy investors.

The report marks SpaceX's first-ever public quarterly financial release.

Average monthly revenue per Starlink subscriber (ARPU) declined by more than 20% year-over-year.

SpaceX reported a strong set of Q2 2026 results, comfortably beating Wall Street expectations on both revenue and operating profitability. The AI segment remained the company's primary growth engine, with revenue nearly tripling year-over-year, while Starlink continued to expand its subscriber base at a rapid pace. SpaceX is becoming increasingly successful at diversifying its revenue streams, narrowing losses in its AI business, and strengthening its position across the space, AI, and connectivity markets. On the other hand, the company's valuation remains extremely demanding. With a market capitalization of approximately $1.6 trillion, annual revenue of around $40 billion, and the company still reporting losses per share, investors are effectively pricing in years of hyper-growth with very little room for execution missteps. Even the company's $47.5 billion backlog, despite its significant exposure to government contracts, is not particularly impressive in relative terms. For comparison, Lockheed Martin's backlog exceeds $230 billion, while SpaceX's valuation is several times greater than the combined market capitalization of America's largest defense contractors. Key highlights from the report Revenue increased to $7.8 billion, well above the $6.82 billion consensus estimate, representing 92% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted EPS came in at -$0.09, significantly better than the expected -$0.29.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 191% YoY to $3.5 billion, comfortably beating forecasts of $2.0 billion.

Net loss narrowed to $541 million, substantially better than analysts had anticipated, highlighting continued improvement in profitability.

The AI segment's operating loss declined to $1.26 billion versus expectations of $2.39 billion, indicating improving efficiency in the company's fastest-growing business.

AI remained the main growth driver, with revenue climbing 247% YoY to $2.56 billion.

The Connectivity segment, including Starlink, generated $4.29 billion in revenue, up 66% YoY, remaining the company's largest business by revenue.

The Space segment generated $962 million in revenue, representing 29% year-over-year growth.

Starlink subscribers doubled to 12 million, although average revenue per user (ARPU) declined 22% YoY to $66 per month, likely reflecting continued expansion into lower-priced international markets.

Backlog increased to $47.5 billion, providing solid visibility into future revenue.

SpaceX ended the quarter with $100 billion in cash and investments, maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Capital expenditures (CapEx) totaled $18.4 billion, reflecting continued aggressive investment in infrastructure, AI, and space technologies.

Major corporate developments during the quarter included the issuance of $25 billion of inaugural senior notes, the announcement of the $60 billion acquisition of Cursor, $14.1 billion in contracted cloud services sales, and more than $6 billion in multi-year U.S. government Starshield contracts. SpaceX shares (SPCX.US), D1 chart If the stock opens tomorrow near its after-hours trading level, it would imply a share price of approximately $116, around 10% above the lows recorded in late July. Even after the post-earnings rebound, however, SpaceX shares remain more than 50% below their post-IPO peak. Source: xStation5

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