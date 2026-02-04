Tech selloff accelerates❗️US100 dips 2% 📉

US100 extends losses by another 2%, dipping below 25,000 for the first time since December 2025. The tech sector is currently facing a sharp decline, primarily driven by a "buy everything" fatigue as the market transitions into a phase where not every artificial intelligence player is guaranteed to win. This sector-wide pressure was intensified by underwhelming first-quarter forecasts from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which saw its shares plunge 16%. The weakness extended across the semiconductor and software landscapes, with Micron Technology falling 9%, Broadcom shedding 5%, and Oracle dropping 4%. Even leading infrastructure names like Nvidia and CrowdStrike have faced recent selling pressure. While Microsoft found some stability, the broader tech sector remains the S&P 500’s worst performer, down over 2% as investors await pivotal earnings from Alphabet and Amazon to determine the next trend. Jobs data also weighs on the overall sentiment. The private payrolls rose only by 22,000 according to the newest ADP report, missing by a huge margin the expected 45,000. Moreover, the reading would be negative if it wasn’t for a surge in hiring in education and health services, with the previous month's downward revision further contributing to the shaky labour market outlook. US100 (D1) The US100 has entered a deeper corrective phase, suffering a sharp 2.3% drop. The index has decisively broken below the 50% Fibonacci retracement (25,136), which acted as support earlier in the day. Current price action is testing the 38.2% Fibonacci level (~24,885) and the long-term 120-period EMA (dark purple line), which now serves as a critical line in the sand for bulls. A failure to hold 24,800 would likely trigger a slide toward the 23.6% Fibo (24,575) or even the psychological floor at 24,000. Recovery hinges on reclaiming the 25,130 level (100-day EMA). A failure to do so could confirm this breakdown as a structural trend change. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.