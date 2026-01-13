The L3Harris Technologies rollercoaster ⚔️Nearly 13% gains wiped out despite a billion-dollar government investment❓

Shares of L3Harris Technologies LXH.US (a manufacturer of advanced defence systems) rose by an impressive 13% at the start of today's session on Wall Street after announcing plans to float its missile business in the second half of 2026. This move reflects growing investor interest in the defence sector, driven by global geopolitical tensions and increased US defence spending. Of particular importance is the strategic partnership with the US Department of Defence, which guarantees stable orders and a long-term revenue stream for the spun-off company. The market has clearly recognised the potential of the missile segment's IPO – the transaction will not only be a way to optimise L3Harris' corporate structure, but above all will allow for the immediate raising of capital for the dynamically developing area of defence technologies. The increase in the value of the parent company's shares reflects investors' belief that the missile segment has significantly higher growth potential than the company's other divisions, and that its prospects are secured by contracts with the federal government. But that's not all, as the company's shares are also responding to a £1 billion government investment in Missile Solutions L3Harris. The investment is set to be a game-changer in US defence strategy and is potentially an even stronger catalyst for share growth than the prospect of an IPO alone. The Department of Defence, guided by its new "Go Direct-to-Supplier" strategy, is moving to direct financing of key suppliers, guaranteeing them stable, long-term orders for Tomahawk, PAC-3, THAAD and Standard Missile missiles. The structure of the transaction – a convertible preferred share that will automatically convert to common shares during the IPO in the second half of 2026 – means that the government is not only subsidising production expansion, but also participating in the potential profits from the public debut. This model combines guaranteed demand from the Pentagon with the potential for revenue from future market valuation, virtually eliminating all business risk for the new company. The investment also signals the Trump administration's determination to rapidly strengthen the defence industry's production capacity, especially in the face of geopolitical tensions, creating a scenario of significant growth momentum for the defence sector in the coming years. The company's shares started trading with a huge upward gap, which, however, is now reduced to almost a minimum, which may indicate that the above information had already been priced in by the market earlier. However, these movements do not change the fact that the shares are in an upward trend (looking at exponential moving averages), but with considerable short-term growth momentum, which may be limited. The RSI for the 14-day average is currently breaking through the 83-point level. Source: xStation

