Three markets to watch next week (06.03.2026)

Financial markets woke up in March to a new reality. Donald Trump’s decision to strike Iran triggered major shifts across global markets, particularly in the energy commodities sector. Investor attention is now focused on developments in the Middle East, especially on whether the Strait of Hormuz remains open for tanker traffic.
This does not mean, however, that macroeconomic drivers have disappeared. In the coming week, markets will receive key U.S. inflation data, including CPI and PCE readings. Given the combination of geopolitical risks and upcoming macro releases, three markets are particularly worth monitoring next week: oil (OIL), Bitcoin, and the EURUSD pair.
OIL
Oil prices have risen by nearly 50% since the beginning of the year, pushing quotations to their highest levels since 2024. Supply risks now appear even more serious than during the early phase of the Russia–Ukraine war in 2022.
Although the market is technically in a phase of theoretical oversupply and some shipments can be rerouted through alternative routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, the global market has clearly experienced a shock. If the disruption persists for several more weeks, prices could return to the extreme levels seen two years ago.
It is also worth noting that current price levels are politically difficult for the U.S. consumer to accept. This means the Trump administration may face pressure either to reach a swift military resolution or to push for de-escalation and a ceasefire.
BITCOIN
Bitcoin reached its highest level in a month at the beginning of March. Cryptocurrencies appear to be regaining their appeal as a potential alternative during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, although the experience of 2022 suggests caution when treating them as a true “safe haven.”
Recent gains were largely supported by momentum surrounding the Clarity Act, a key piece of legislation for the crypto sector. If enacted, it could significantly increase institutional interest in digital assets.
Trump has also called on the banking sector to reach an agreement with the digital asset industry and to stop blocking the development of the sector.
EURUSD
The EURUSD pair has fallen to its lowest levels since November 2025 and remains vulnerable to further depreciation if commodity prices continue to rise.
The euro is particularly sensitive to higher LNG gas prices, while elevated oil prices limit the European Central Bank’s room for maneuver when it comes to interest rate cuts.
Friday’s U.S. NFP report added further uncertainty. After a very strong January, February brought a drop in employment of nearly 100,000 jobs, alongside a rise in both the unemployment rate and wage growth.
Upcoming inflation readings (February CPI and January PCE) will therefore be crucial. Any signs that price pressures remain persistent could delay expectations for U.S. rate cuts, despite emerging signs of weakness in the labor market, which currently remains difficult to interpret due to the high volatility of recent data.
US Open: Oil too expensive for Wall Street!
Further cracks in the private credit market: BlackRock limits withdrawals
Market wrap: Strong sell-off in European equities amid the energy crisis 🔔
OIL: Prices soar to $120 a barrel; Israel bombs Iran's oil facilities 📌
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.