Three Markets to Watch Next Week: OIL, US100, NZDUSD (03.07.2026)

We enter the new trading week immediately following an extended holiday weekend in the United States, where the nation celebrated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The start of the summer often marks the beginning of the seasonal doldrums for financial markets, a period typically characterized by fewer significant events and compressed volatility. While last year was defined by a trade war, the global economy currently operates under the shadow of Middle Eastern uncertainty while closely monitoring the artificial intelligence arms race.

In the wake of the latest OPEC+ meeting, investors will focus heavily on developments in the Middle East, particularly regarding crude exports and production restarts. On Tuesday, a NATO leadership summit begins in Ankara, attended by US President Donald Trump, while state funeral ceremonies continue in Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Given these impending catalysts, market participants should focus on three key instruments over the coming days: OIL, US100, and NZDUSD.

OIL (Brent Crude Oil)

The trading week begins with markets digesting the outcome of Sunday’s virtual summit of OPEC+ ministers, who gathered to determine output levels for the expanded cartel. Although official production targets have been raised almost month on month recently, these increases have occurred strictly on paper. The latest data for June revealed that actual output among key Middle Eastern producers declined, despite the signing of a ceasefire memorandum on June 17.

Attention must also be paid to the state funeral for Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, which runs until July 9. Any policy declarations from Tehran during this period will be closely monitored by global financial markets.

Key Metrics to Track: Traders will monitor tanker flows through the Strait of Hormuz alongside weekly US crude inventory data. Commercial stockpiles have plummeted to their lowest level since 2018, while the Strategic Petroleum Reserve sits at its lowest point since the 1980s following the latest coordinated release by the International Energy Agency.

US100 (Nasdaq 100)

The US technology sector is entering a period of significant macroeconomic and structural shifts. Equity investors face an immediate test with Monday’s ISM services index reading, as well as subsequent commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

Although the corporate earnings season does not begin in earnest until mid July, a period that will also see Kevin Warsh testify before Congress, markets will receive the minutes from the latest FOMC meeting this Wednesday. While these minutes have lost some of their market moving potency in recent years because of forward guidance and post meeting press conferences, the current environment of constrained communication from the Federal Reserve means the detailed records could hold greater value for investors.

SpaceX Index Inclusion: On Tuesday, SpaceX will be officially admitted to the Nasdaq 100 index, coming just weeks after its initial public offering. This inclusion will trigger widespread portfolio rebalancing among ETFs, a process that typically generates elevated trading volumes and heightened volatility.

Consumer Health Check: Concurrently, corporate earnings reports from major players including PepsiCo and Delta Air Lines are due this week. These corporate scorecards will offer a crucial test of consumer resilience against the prevailing macroeconomic backdrop.

NZDUSD

Wednesday promises to be a day of reckoning for this currency pair, delivering a heavy concentration of catalysts from both the Antipodes and Washington. Investors will be armed with a comprehensive data set to trade the shifting monetary policy trajectories of both nations.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday, followed immediately by a press conference with central bank governor Anna Breman, who will outline the economic outlook. Following previous hawkish rhetoric, markets expect the RBNZ to raise interest rates to 2.5 per cent, a move that could reinforce the recent rebound in NZDUSD. The fundamental picture for the New Zealand dollar will be completed on Thursday with the release of the manufacturing PMI, providing a timely health check on the domestic production sector.

On the other side of the ledger sits the US dollar. Its valuation will be heavily influenced by Monday's ISM services data and the FOMC minutes scheduled for Wednesday evening.