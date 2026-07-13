TSMC Shows That Companies Are Still Investing Billions in AI

TSMC is once again providing investors with evidence that the artificial intelligence boom still has strong foundations. The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer released record revenue figures for the second quarter ahead of the official publication of its full quarterly results. Those results are scheduled for release this week and will be one of the key events for the entire technology sector, as investors will be paying attention not only to the numbers themselves but, above all, to comments regarding continued demand for AI chips and the outlook for the coming quarters.
The key data released by TSMC includes:
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the company’s second-quarter revenue reached NT$1.27 trillion, or approximately $39.6 billion,
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sales increased by 36% year over year, exceeding analysts’ expectations,
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revenue in June alone rose by around 68% compared with the same period a year earlier,
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the main driver of growth remains strong demand for the most advanced semiconductors used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.
However, the significance of these figures goes far beyond the performance of a single company. TSMC sits at the center of the entire artificial intelligence ecosystem. It is in Taiwanese factories that some of the world’s most advanced semiconductors are produced, including those used by Nvidia and other major technology companies. Strong sales data from TSMC can therefore be viewed as one of the best indicators that technology companies are still aggressively investing in expanding computing capacity.
Importantly, TSMC’s results come at a time when some investors have started to question whether current valuations of AI-related companies already price in too much of their future growth. Concerns include whether the massive spending by the world’s largest technology companies could eventually lead to excess computing capacity and overinvestment in AI infrastructure.
For now, however, the data coming from TSMC does not support such a scenario. Record revenue from the world’s largest advanced semiconductor manufacturer shows that demand for cutting-edge technologies remains strong and that the spending of major technology companies is translating into real orders. TSMC is one of the places where it is easiest to assess whether the current AI investment cycle is genuinely supported by economic fundamentals.
At the same time, the development of proprietary AI chips by companies such as Meta, Google, and Amazon does not necessarily mean a weakening of TSMC’s position or of the semiconductor sector as a whole. On the contrary, regardless of who designs a particular chip, its production still requires the most advanced manufacturing technologies, which demand enormous investment and highly specialized production capabilities. In this area, TSMC remains one of the most important links in the entire market.
Of course, high valuations of technology companies remain one of the main concerns for investors. The coming quarters will need to confirm that the billions being invested in artificial intelligence will translate into further revenue and profit growth. However, TSMC’s current data partially eases these concerns. It shows that AI development is not based solely on market expectations but is already creating real demand for advanced infrastructure.
In this context, TSMC’s results are not only a positive signal for the company itself but also an important confirmation for the broader technology sector. The largest companies may change the way they choose to build their own AI solutions, but the overall direction remains unchanged. The world requires increasing computing power, and that means continued demand for advanced semiconductors.
Source: xStation5
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