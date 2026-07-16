UnitedHealth earnings: A show of strength and cost control

UnitedHealth Group shares rose by nearly 7% in premarket trading ahead of Thursday’s Wall Street session after the company posted Q2 2026 results that were significantly better than expected. The biggest surprise was not revenue, but profitability. The market not only got the long awaited decline in medical benefit costs, but management also raised full year guidance once again. Technical analysis of UnitedHealth Group (D1) The company’s shares remain well below late 2024 levels, but the technical picture is starting to look clearly more positive. The key shift is the generation of a “golden cross” signal (EMA100 and EMA200). Source: xStation5 Results Adjusted EPS came in at $6.38 versus roughly $4.90 expected by the market. Revenue reached $112 billion, slightly above $111.6 billion a year ago, and above consensus.

Operating profit increased from $5.2 billion to $8 billion.

Operating cash flow totaled $11.1 billion.

The most important item in the report was the medical cost ratio (the share of premiums allocated to covering medical benefits). It fell to 86.7% from 89.4% a year earlier, while the market had expected around 88.5%. The UnitedHealthcare segment generated $86 billion in revenue, and operating profit rose from $2.1 billion to $3.9 billion. The operating margin increased from 2.4% to 4.6%. However, the improvement in profitability was achieved partly at the expense of scale: the number of customers served fell by 525,000 during the quarter.

Optum also recorded a clear improvement. The segment generated about $4 billion in operating profit, and its margin increased by 160 basis points. Management pointed to stronger performance at Optum Insight and the use of AI tools. At the same time, management acknowledged that a full return to Optum revenue growth remains a multi year process and is expected only in 2028.

Guidance UnitedHealth raised its full year 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to $19.50 to $20.00 per share, versus the prior assumption of more than $18.25. At the same time, the operating cash flow forecast was raised to around $24 billion, and the share buyback plan was doubled to at least $5 billion. The revenue forecast, however, was left unchanged at more than $439 billion. Outlook The earnings call delivered plenty of positive information, but the company’s situation has not become unambiguously good. UnitedHealth’s profitability recovery is progressing faster than the market had assumed. Revenue remains nearly flat, and the customer base is shrinking.

However, the company is effectively cutting back its least profitable contracts and regaining control over costs.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.