US OPEN: America Celebrates, Futures Rise

The U.S. stock market will not open today due to the holiday period in the United States related to Independence Day . Despite significantly reduced volume, trading and pricing continue via derivatives. US100 futures are up about 1.2% today, which can be interpreted as a correction of losses from the last two days. Smaller gains are seen in US500 and US2000 futures, with increases limited to 0.3–0.4%. Slight declines can be observed in US30. News: Competition in the AI industry is intensifying. The Financial Times reports on a wide-ranging internal campaign at Anthropic focused on preventing further data theft and algorithm “scalping” to support the development of Chinese counterparts to the U.S.-based Claude/ChatGPT. At the same time, Alibaba, a leader in China’s AI industry, has officially banned the use of the Claude model within the organization, citing “security issues.”

A funeral was held in Iran for the previous “Supreme Leader,” and according to media reports, many Iranian government officials appeared who had not been seen publicly for months. The market is treating this as confirmation that the conflict between the U.S. and Iran has ended. The sell-off in oil is continuing.

Meta is worsening sentiment in the technology sector. Yesterday, one hyperscaler announced it would sell “excess” computing capacity, which calls into question the thesis of a permanent shortage in the market. Today, Reuters reports that the company’s CEO expressed the view that the development of agentic AI, considered essential to the bullish AI industry thesis, is progressing more slowly than expected. A more optimistic note comes from Meta’s head of “Superintelligence,” Alexander Wang, who claims the company’s internal AI models have caught up with the products of industry leaders OpenAI and Anthropic.

Donald Trump gave an interview to CNBC. Among the market-relevant remarks, the U.S. president set a goal that “40–60% of global chip production should be located in the U.S.” and that “U.S. GDP growth should be around 12–13%.” The president also said he intends to continue efforts to remove Lisa Cook (Fed) from her position following a court ruling.

Tesla and Apple are supporting valuations of Chinese companies that supply these conglomerates. Chinese enterprises are seeing increased demand and production among selected firms. US100 (D1) The chart shows the formation of an ascending triangle. A three-time test of the peak around 30,500 indicates the strength of this resistance zone, while the increasingly smaller ranges of downward corrections simultaneously show weakening selling pressure. Source: xStation

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.