US OPEN: End of Shutdown but not end of decline

Key takeaways USA finally ends its government shutdown, but markets fail to grow regardless

Wall Street extend recent decline

Google probed by EU regulators again

Cisco positively surprises investors on earnings

Gold rebound supports miners

Quantum computing slips further

Americans can celebrate the reopening of the government, the end of the decision-making paralysis, and the resumption of funding for essential programs. However, the markets do not seem to be in a celebratory mood. The session on Wall Street opens with noticeable declines. US100 contracts are falling by about 1%. S&P500 and Russell are doing slightly better, with their contracts depreciating by 0.5% at the start of trading.

The weakness of the American market in today's session is also evidenced by the significant decline of the dollar, which is losing against most major currencies. The Dollar Index itself is down over 0.2%, reaching its lowest value in 3 weeks. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

The leaders of the declines at the beginning of the session in the USA are technology companies and retailers. The industrial sector is experiencing shallower declines. The healthcare sector is doing the best, standing out with gains. Macroeconomic Data: In the data publication segment — EIA will present changes in oil and gasoline inventories today. Alberto Musalem from the FED St. Louis and FOMC member Beth M. Hammack will also speak on monetary policy. US100 (D1) Source: xStation5

The price on the chart is making another decline, stopping at the support level of 25,300 dollars. Buyers failed to maintain the previous upward trend. The next target for the demand side will be to defend the current level with a perspective on consolidation and growth. However, if sellers manage to break the resistance at 25,300, the price may face a deeper correction towards 24,640. Company News: CISCO (CSCO.US) - The network solutions provider is rising after an earnings conference, where it not only beat market expectations regarding revenue but also significantly raised its future EPS forecasts. The valuation is rising by almost 7% before the market opens.

- The network solutions provider is rising after an earnings conference, where it not only beat market expectations regarding revenue but also significantly raised its future EPS forecasts. The valuation is rising by almost 7% before the market opens. Alphabet (GOOGL.US) - The tech giant is under scrutiny by EU regulators, who suspect it of unfair practices towards customers. The company's stock is down 1.5%.

- The tech giant is under scrutiny by EU regulators, who suspect it of unfair practices towards customers. The company's stock is down 1.5%. Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) - The retail chain is losing about 3% after receiving a negative recommendation from an investment bank, concerned about the lack of further growth space for the company.

- The retail chain is losing about 3% after receiving a negative recommendation from an investment bank, concerned about the lack of further growth space for the company. Nike (NKE.US) - The clothing manufacturer is up over 2% after receiving a positive recommendation from an investment firm. According to Wells Fargo analysts, the company is preparing for significant valuation increases. This thesis may be supported by the upcoming shopping season and speculation regarding the so-called Trump tariff dividend.

- The clothing manufacturer is up over 2% after receiving a positive recommendation from an investment firm. According to Wells Fargo analysts, the company is preparing for significant valuation increases. This thesis may be supported by the upcoming shopping season and speculation regarding the so-called Trump tariff dividend. FireFly (FLY.US) - The space company plans to resume the use of the "Alpha Rocket," and the market is reacting very positively, with the company's valuation rising by over 20%.

- The space company plans to resume the use of the "Alpha Rocket," and the market is reacting very positively, with the company's valuation rising by over 20%. Anglogold (AU.US) - Gold mining companies are gaining from a new wave of precious metal valuation increases. One of the segment leaders is up nearly 3% before the market opens.

- Gold mining companies are gaining from a new wave of precious metal valuation increases. One of the segment leaders is up nearly 3% before the market opens. Alibaba (BABA.US) - The Chinese company associated with e-commerce, listed on the American stock exchange, is up nearly 5% after announcing the premiere of its AI model, which is set to compete with ChatGPT.

- The Chinese company associated with e-commerce, listed on the American stock exchange, is up nearly 5% after announcing the premiere of its AI model, which is set to compete with ChatGPT. Rigetti Computing (RGTI.US) - Companies involved in quantum technology are still losing as investors retreat from this segment. The company's stock is down over 3%.

