US OPEN: Falling oil prices drive risk appetite up! Nasdaq leads rebound (25.08.2026)

Wall Street is rebounding today thanks to continuing crude oil price declines, although volumes remain somewhat muted ahead of Nvidia's earnings, PCE inflation data, and the central banking symposium in Jackson Hole. The return of risk appetite is confirmed by gains in the Nasdaq (US100: +0.3%) and subdued performance in the DJIA (US30: +0.05%). Optimism also extends to the S&P 500 (US500: +0.1%) and the Russell 2000 (US2000: +0.1%). A notable trend today is a collective rebound among AI-related companies. The recent rise in US bond yields, concerns over AI company debt levels, and ongoing anticipation of Nvidia's earnings report had been exerting pressure on sector stocks. The rebound is led by memory producers (Nvidia +1.7%, Micron +1.7%, Sandisk +1.7%), chipmakers (Intel +1.6%, AMD +3.75%), and data center energy providers (Fluence +2.9%). Optimism is also evident across the broader tech sector (Communication Services, e.g., Uber +0.7%, Meta +0.8%, Netflix +1.2%), while defensive sectors such as energy and consumer goods are largely posting losses. S&P 500 stock volatility. Semiconductors, hardware, software, and communication services dominate. Source: XTB Research Technical Analysis: US100 / Nasdaq fut. (D1) Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are experiencing a corrective pullback on the daily timeframe, testing a key demand zone between 29,140 and 29,300 points. This horizontal support level is reinforced by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (29,141.84 pts). The index has fallen below its short-term moving averages—the 10-day EMA (29,447.31) and 30-day EMA (29,399.12)—signaling weakened bullish momentum. The 14-day RSI, sliding toward a neutral-to-bearish 47.6 points, does not yet show oversold conditions, leaving room for a deeper correction. A sustained breakdown below 29,141 points would open the path toward the 50% Fibonacci level (28,772.21 pts) and the 100-day EMA (28,664.11 pts). Source: xStation5 Company News: Kura Oncology (KURA.US): Shares are up 8.8% after CEO Troy Edward Wilson disclosed in an SEC filing the open-market purchase of 100,000 shares worth $1.24 million. The transaction bolstered positive sentiment surrounding the biotech company, whose stock has gained 19% over the past month, signaling strong management confidence in its continued growth.

Alibaba (BABA.US): Company founder Jack Ma purchased over HKD 600 million worth of shares, signaling massive confidence in the firm's AI ambitions. Chairman Joe Tsai and CEO Eddie Wu also joined in, buying shares worth a combined HKD 202 million. The purchases followed an HKD 80 billion share issuance to fund AI development. ADRs are up around 0.9%.

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