US OPEN: Indeksy osuwają się przed Jackson Hole

Amerykański rynek pozostaje pod presją wysokich wycen, rozczarowujących wyników oraz polityki FED. Indeksy giełdy amerykańskiej osuwają się w dół kolejny dzień z rzędu. US500 traci na otwarciu ok. 0,5%. Największy pracodawca w USA - Walmart (WMT.US) opublikował wyniki za drugi kwartał 2025. Detalista kolejny raz z rzędu rozczarował inwestorów pod względem EPS, mijając się z oczekiwaniami. Pomimo pobicia oczekiwań w wiekszości pozostałych kategori, spółka traci ponad 3% przed otwarciem rynku. EPS : 0,68 wobec oczekiwanych 0,73

Przychody: 177,4 miliarda wobec oczekiwanych 175,9 miliardów.

Sprzedaż: wzrost 4,8 wobec oczekiwanych 4.21%

Marża brutto : wzrost do 22.8% wobec oczekiwanych 24.8%

Podniesiono przewidywany wzrost sprzedaży na koniec roku, z przedziału 3-4% na 3,75%-4,75% Morgan Stanley podnosi Rating dla Hewlett Packard (HPE.US). Nowa cena docelowa wgl. analityków banku to 28$ co implikuje wzrost z obecnych poziomów o 33%. Spółka rośnie w fazie przed otwarciem 2,8%. Boeing (BA.US) jest coraz bliżej zabezpieczenia umowy z Chinami na dostawę do 500 nowych samolotów. W świetle tych informacji, cena spółki rośnie w fazie przed otwarciem o ok. 2%. Dane makroekonomiczne: Liczba wniosków o zasiłek dla bezrobotnych w USA wzrosła o 235 tysiące wobec oczekiwanych.

Odczyt PMI dla Usług wskazuje 55,4 wobec oczekiwanych 54,2.

Odczyt PMI dla przemysłu wskazuje 53,3 wobec oczekiwanych 49,5. US500 (H4) Na wykresie H4, obroniony został poziom 6366 na którym znajdowało się dolne ograniczenie kanału wzrostowego. Wsparcie na linii trendu wzmacniane jest dodatkowo przez szczyty i dołki z początku tygodnia. Poniżej linii trendu bardzo blisko znajduje się średnia EMA200 której przełamanie może doprowadzić do dalszych przecen. Obawy o trwałość obrony kursu budzić również może fakt iż obecnie, znajduje się on poniżej swoich średnich 25,50 i 100 okresowych. Współczynniki RSI , wskazuje iż indeks jest już wyprzedany. Niepewność otacza FED W Minutkach FOMC wybrzmiało wyraźnie zagrożenie powrotu inflacji, i co ważniejsze, że ryzyko inflacji jest większe niż zagrożenia dla rynku pracy. Wspomniano również o bardzo wysokich wskaźnikach wyceny aktywów. Komentarz ten może budzić dodatkowy niepokój w perspektywę sympozjum z Jackson Hole w ten piątek. Warto przypomnieć że na dzień dzisiejszy rynek wycenia 80% prawdopodobieństwa na obniżkę stóp procentowych we wrześniu. Atmosfery otaczającej w ostatnich tygodniach FED nie rozładowuje prezydent USA. Donald Trump żąda dymisji Lisy Cook. Oskarża on ją o fałszerstwo. W przypadku odwołania/dymisji Gubernator Cook, prezydent zbliżył by się do przejęcia większości w FOMC. Prezydent Donald Trump jest obecnie jednym z najbardziej zajadłych krytyków polityki utrzymywania stóp procentowych na obecnym poziomie.



