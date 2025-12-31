US Open: U.S. stock indices slip slightly on the last trading day of 2025

Major US indexes open the last trading day of 2025 slightly below previous close levels. The session will be shorter, and with low volume, significant fluctuations are not expected, especially after solid labor market data. Unemployment figures show that the labor market remains stable. The number of new jobless claims fell to its lowest level in a month, while continuing claims also decreased as expected. This means that despite the slight drop in indexes at the open, the labor market remains resilient to seasonal fluctuations and prior Fed rate cuts. Yesterday, the minutes from the December Fed meeting were released, revealing growing disagreements among FOMC members regarding further interest rate cuts, despite the decision to cut rates by 25 basis points to a range of 3.5–3.75%, with a nine-to-three vote—the largest number of dissents since 2019. Most participants expect additional cuts if inflation falls as projected to the 2% target, but some suggest keeping rates at the current level for longer, concerned about the durability of the inflation decline and potential labor market deterioration amid moderate economic growth, including the sharp 4.3% GDP growth in Q3. The impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs was considered temporary, set to expire by 2026, although the hawkish faction emphasized the need for more certainty regarding price trajectories. The dot plot, covering forecasts from 19 members, indicates further cuts in 2026 and 2027 toward the neutral level of around 3%, which the market interpreted as a slight decline on Wall Street and an increased likelihood of a rate cut in April. The upcoming rotation of regional bank presidents, including Beth Hammack, Anna Paulson, Lorie Logan, and Neel Kashkari—many of whom oppose further easing—may further influence FOMC dynamics. At the same time, the central bank has resumed purchases of short-term Treasury bills at $40 billion per month to prevent reserves from falling below safe levels. Markets expect a pause in decisions until new data arrives after information gaps caused by the government shutdown. Source: xStation5 US500 (H1 interval) S&P 500 futures (US500) are slightly pulling back after earlier gains, indicating a correction on the hourly chart. The price is attempting to rebound from recent declines, but the short-term EMA 25 remains below the EMA 50 and 100, and the key resistance at EMA 100 has not yet been broken. The RSI suggests a seller’s advantage, but without strong oversold conditions. The market is waiting for a signal whether breaking EMA 100 will trigger a new upward move or the price will remain in the current range. Source: xStation5 Corporate News: In the biotech segment, Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA.US) is up 30% after FDA historic approval for the drug NEREUS. US market launch is planned in the coming months, opening access to the lucrative kinetosis treatment segment.

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM.US) shares are rising 16% after the FDA agreed to a fast review of its application to expand the use of AXS-05 for agitation in Alzheimer’s patients. A decision is expected by April 30, 2026. Additionally, the FDA allowed the company to submit a new drug for narcolepsy, strengthening its portfolio in neurological and psychiatric treatments.

Cybin (CYBN.US) shares are falling around 5% following the launch of a new $100 million stock offering program, allowing the company to sell shares directly on the market to fund working capital and accelerate development. The program will run until October 2027.

Nike (NKE.US) shares are rising after CEO Elliott Hill purchased over $1 million in company stock, increasing his holdings to more than 241,000 shares. Hill’s return to the company at the end of 2024 is seen as a potential boost, and the stock purchase may signal confidence in Nike’s future.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US) shares are also up 4% following plans to issue a digital token for shareholders in partnership with Crypto.com. Each shareholder will receive one token per share, granting rewards and discounts for company products such as Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth Predict.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.