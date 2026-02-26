📉US100 loses 2%

US equity sentiment is weak today, with the main catalyst for the sell-off being Nvidia’s very strong earnings report, after which the Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures contract is down more than 2%. Strong results were not enough to trigger a broad buying wave, and the semiconductor sector is seeing declines today. Apart from Nvidia, nearly all other Big Tech stocks are also losing ground, with the exception of Microsoft and Meta Platforms.
We can see that even improved sentiment in the software and IT sectors is not enough to spark a rebound against selling pressure on Wall Street, where shares of Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor, ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research are falling. On the other hand, recently sold-off stocks such as Salesforce, Intuit, Accenture, CrowdStrike, and ServiceNow are gaining.
The number of new US jobless claims rose slightly last week but remains within its historical range, suggesting that employers are still holding back from larger layoffs despite a slower pace of hiring. Seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 212,000 in the week ending February 21. This marks an increase of 4,000 from the upwardly revised reading of the previous week, but remains below the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 215,000. On a four-week moving average basis, claims increased by just 750 to 220,250. Continuing claims (reported with a one-week lag) fell by 31,000 to 1.833 million. The data suggest a likely extended pause in Fed policy easing, further weighing on market sentiment.
US100 (H1 interval)
The contract is pulling back below the 200- and 50-period exponential moving averages today, slipping beneath the psychological level of 25,000 points.
Source: xStation5
Three markets to watch next week (27.02.2026)
Daily summary: The beginning of the end of disinflation?
Wheat at its highest level in 8 months 📈
Jane Street: Legendary market maker in the court
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.