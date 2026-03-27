US100 slumps 1.5% 🚩 Anthropic Claude pressures Nasdaq again

Negative sentiment is dominating Wall Street indices at the start of Friday’s session, and prospects for a near-term rebound remain uncertain, as the weekend could bring further escalation in the conflict between Iran, the U.S., and Israel. The Nasdaq 100 futures contract (US100) is down more than 1.5%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are rising by nearly 4 basis points, moving above 4.45%, while the dollar index futures contract is strengthening above 99.8, gaining against a basket of foreign currencies. Investors are concerned not only about the impact of elevated oil and gas prices on economic activity and Federal Reserve policy, but also about the scale of capital expenditure on AI infrastructure, which had driven semiconductor stocks through Q4 2025.

If a slowdown materializes, companies that have invested heavily in new technologies may come under pressure—something already visible in stocks such as Microsoft and other software sector names.

Additional risk stems from reports by Fortune that a new Anthropic model, Claude “Mythos,” was leaked ahead of its official release. Details of the model were reportedly found in a draft blog post stored in an unsecured, publicly accessible data file.

The AI startup attributed the leak to human error in configuring its content management system. The leaked draft described a new class of AI models called “Capybara,” which are expected to be larger and more advanced than the current flagship Opus model.

According to the leaked document, Capybara outperforms Claude Opus 4.6 in areas such as software coding, academic reasoning, and cybersecurity tasks. The draft also described Claude Mythos as the most powerful AI model developed to date. An Anthropic spokesperson confirmed to Fortune that the company is developing a general-purpose model with significant advances in coding and cybersecurity. Reports suggest that the model could surpass existing AI systems in cyber capabilities. Markets are concerned that Anthropic may eventually compete directly with cybersecurity firms, potentially pressuring margins and leading to client outflows. US100 (M30 interval) Nasdaq 100 dips more than 10% from the all-time high today, signalling entering to the correction zone. Crowdstrike (D1 interval)

Source: xStation5

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