Waymo: Race against the regulators

Key takeaways Growth in AV adoption has been impressive and is projected to keep rising

However, regulatory issues still persist

Autonomous vehicles have become established on roads, mainly in Asia and South America, and there is no indication that they will disappear from them anytime soon. The pace of adoption of this technology supports the theses of enthusiasts of this solution, which is reflected in the valuations of companies in this sector.

Analyst coverage of this industry is comprehensive today. Most of them predict almost hyperbolic growth in the share of autonomous vehicles both in road traffic and in the structure of the entire automotive market. It is becoming increasingly clear that this segment is no longer a futuristic curiosity but is starting to play the role of a real growth engine for technology corporations and investors in the mobility sector.

Although for many, Tesla remains synonymous with autonomous vehicles, it is worth noting that a potentially serious competitor is slowly emerging on the horizon. Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet (Google), is developing in a more methodical, focused, and specialized manner than the market leader. This approach may pose serious problems for Tesla in the long term. Source: Bloomberg Finance Lp Source: Goldman Sachs

According to Bloomberg's analysis, the number of rides carried out by Waymo is expected to increase to over 6.5 million, while Goldman Sachs analysts estimate that the share of autonomous vehicles in total road traffic will exceed 7%, translating into a market value reaching up to $6.5 billion.

However, regulatory concerns persist. Even in the United States, a liberal country generally favorable to untested, potentially risky innovations in road traffic, the behavior of autonomous vehicles is raising more and more doubts.

To such an extent that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into nearly 2,000 Waymo vehicles. This number includes the vast majority of the company's fleet, whose exact size remains unknown. The investigation is prompted by reports of dangerous behaviors of autonomous systems near school buses, incidents that the regulator believes require immediate clarification. For now, the market is reacting calmly. There are no significant movements before the market opens on Alphabet or even Tesla shares, but the NHTSA investigation itself is another risk factor that investors should consider in their valuation models.

Regulatory tensions around autonomous mobility may become one of the main sources of volatility in the sector in the long term, especially if further incidents or administrative decisions impact the pace of widespread implementation of this technology. A serious accident involving autonomous cars and, for example, children could change the sentiment of society and regulators for many years. New restrictions and reduced demand could seriously shrink company margins and completely close markets less inclined to experiment with their road safety.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.