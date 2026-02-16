When AI becomes a risk

Not so long ago, artificial intelligence was a symbol of almost unlimited growth. AI-related companies were breaking valuation records, and the prevailing narrative was that this technology would become a universal driver of profits in almost every sector of the economy. Today, the mood has clearly changed. Instead of enthusiasm, the question of which companies may lose out and which may benefit from the AI revolution is increasingly being asked. Every uncertainty, every shadow of doubt makes the market resemble a minefield where every move can be risky. Markets no longer direct capital en masse, but selectively, separating potential winners from those who may not survive the technological transformation. The change in sentiment is particularly evident in the technology sector. Companies that until recently were the main beneficiaries of capital inflows are now experiencing a sharp correction in valuations. Doubts are emerging as to whether the huge investments in AI development will bring real and rapid returns. As a result, indices with a large share of technology companies have come under pressure and market volatility has increased significantly. Uncertainty also surrounds how quickly basic AI models will become widely available and inexpensive. If this happens, a competitive advantage based solely on technology may prove short-lived. What will count is unique data, scale of operations, brand, and the ability to integrate AI into existing processes. Concerns are no longer limited to the technology sector. The susceptibility to automation in financial services, consulting, law, real estate, and logistics is being analyzed. If AI can perform some tasks faster and cheaper than humans, the margins of traditional businesses may come under pressure, causing a broader sell-off and increased caution in the market. In the current environment, the rule of “when in doubt, sell” prevails. Capital is flowing toward industries that are resistant to automation or those that directly benefit from growing demand for AI-related tools and services. Financial markets are entering a phase where artificial intelligence is no longer just a promise of growth, but is becoming a risk factor for valuations. This is a natural stage in the maturation of any breakthrough technology: after the euphoria comes a time of verification. This means greater selectivity, deeper analysis of business models, and a more cautious approach to valuations. The AI revolution is not slowing down, but markets are no longer viewing it in black and white terms. Instead of a “win-win” scenario, there is a growing divide between those who will successfully adapt to the technology and those who may fall victim to it. Uncertainty means that stock markets today resemble a field of precise, nervous shots rather than a one-way upward rally, and every move investors make could determine the future value of companies.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.