Economic Calendar - Market Awaits PCE Inflation at Month-End
The most significant data release during today's session will undoubtedly be the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report. As the...
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session with gains, although futures trading suggests a pullback is underway. The S&P 500 rose by 0.32%...
U.S. indices gained into the close on Thursday’s cash session, led by technology stocks including Google, Microsoft, and Broadcom. The US100...
Looking at the US30 index from a technical perspective, an upward trend has been in place for quite some time. As for the D1 interval, last week the index...
President Donald Trump announced that he had exercised his right to dismiss Fed Board of Governors member Lisa Cook, claiming that there were grounds for...
NVIDIA Today: A Global Technology Leader NVIDIA is today not only the largest producer of graphics processors but also one of the key players in the...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 18B (Forecast 27B, Previous 13B)
Silver is testing levels around $39 per ounce today, reaching its highest price since July 25. The precious metal’s price has gained more than 1%...
Wall Street opened upbeat, with major indices advancing on higher-than-expected GDP, weaker quarterly inflation data and the aftermath of Nvidia’s...
According to Fox News report, Nvidia is now in talks with the US to sell Blackwell AI chip to China. The source of that information is the NVIDIA's...
01:30 PM BST, United States - GDP data: GDP (Q2): actual 3.3% QoQ; forecast 3.0% QoQ; previous -0.5% QoQ; GDP Price Index (Q2):...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 229K; forecast 231K; previous 234K; Jobless...
Ethereum gains over 1% today, climbing above $4,600, reinforcing the view that despite Bitcoin’s temporary weakness, risk appetite in the cryptocurrency...
According to the newest minutes from ECB's July meeting, the rates in the Euro Area are currently remaining in the neutral territory. Despite ongoing...
Pernod Ricard (RI.FR), the European alcohol industry giant, reported a 3% decline in organic sales for the fiscal year ending in June 2025, which was slightly...
A wave of optimism is driving European indices, with stock exchanges across the continent opening with gains. These increases are fueled by a change in...
Market Update U.S. equity indexes are rising, erasing earlier losses following Nvidia’s strong earnings. The euro-dollar and European...
Swiss GDP YoY came in 1.2% vs 1.3% exp. and 2% previously (0.1% QoQ vs 0.1% exp. and 0.4% previously)
Nvidia briefly pressured markets, but the broader rally remains intact. The US100 gained nearly 0.3% today, recovering from early losses. S&P 500...
Nvidia has delivered yet another earnings report proving that demand for artificial intelligence continues to grow, driving the company’s business...
