BREAKING: US100 surges 1.5% supporting by solid tech stocks rebound 📈
Wall Street indices rebound amid improving sentiment in Mag7 stocks and tech-heavy sectors: semiconductors and software. Despite a much weaker than expected...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Wall Street indices rebound amid improving sentiment in Mag7 stocks and tech-heavy sectors: semiconductors and software. Despite a much weaker than expected...
S&P 500 futures (US500) are climbing nearly 1% at the market open, led by a strong recovery in Magnificent Seven (MAG7) stocks, particularly Tesla...
University Michigan Sentiment Prelim: 57.9 (Forecast 63, Previous 64.7) University Michigan Condition Prelim: 63.5 (Forecast 64.4, Previous...
The German CDU and SPD have agreed on a solution with the Greens regarding the financial package, Handelsblatt and Greens' correspondent reported....
The price of gold has broken through the historic $3,000 per ounce level for the first time. The prolonged uptrend in this precious metal continues, further...
European stock markets are skewed to the upside today with most of the major indices in the green, led by W20 (+1.41%) and AUT20 (+1.25%), while...
08:00 GMT - Spanish Inflation Data for February CPI MoM Final (Feb): 0.4% actual vs 0.4% forecast vs 0.4% prior CPI YoY Final...
07:45 - French Inflation Data for February CPI MoM NSA (Feb): 0% actual vs 0% forecast vs 0.2% prior CPI YoY NSA (Feb): 0.8% actual vs 0.8%...
China's index represented by CH50cash surged to its highest level this year, jumping as much as 2.6% on Friday in its strongest rally in two months....
07:00 - UK Economic Data for February GDP Estimate MoM (Feb): -0.1% actual vs 0.1% forecast vs 0.4% prior GDP Estimate YoY (Feb): 1.0%...
07:00 GMT - German Inflation Data for February CPI Final MoM (Feb): 0.4%actual vs 0.4% forecast vs 0.4% prior CPI Final YoY (Feb): 2.3% actual...
Today's economic calendar features UK GDP data, German inflation figures, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey. European indicators...
Asian stocks advance as Chinese shares surge to over a two-month high after PBoC vows to cut interest rates. Shanghai Composite jumped 1.5%, while...
US indices extended losses as the S&P 500 fell 1.4%, Nasdaq 100 slid 2%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.3%, with the benchmark S&P...
Gold prices have hit new record highs, reaching $2,970.18 per ounce as investors seek safe-haven assets amid escalating global tensions. Several factors...
The U.S. stock market is returning to a sell-off, even though signs of recovery were visible at the start of the cash session. Russia has informed the...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -62B (Forecast -50B, Previous -80B)
U.S. stock markets opened in negative territory on Thursday. Market sentiment remains tense due to ongoing uncertainty over tariffs. On the other hand,...
On the Dutch Euronext stock exchange, InPost (INPST.NL) shares are down nearly 6% today after polish e-commerce giant, Allegro posted earnings report. While...
Coffee futures (COFFEE) are down more than 2% today, driven by increasing concerns over a potential supply surplus. According to the latest data from Marex,...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator