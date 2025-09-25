Economic calendar: G7 call in the spotlight
Equities in tailspin after range of rate cuts G7 call in the spotlight A range of the emergency moves from major central banks (Fed,...
Market news
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The Federal Reserve delivered an emergency 100 basis points rate cut over the week. The Bank also reduced the reserve requirement ratio to 0%. QE...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 75 basis points emergency rate cut over the weekend. The Reserve also decided to launch a massive quantitative easing programme....
President Trump will hold a press conference today Stock markets rally fades Dollar rises after news that a state of emergency will be declared...
Coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. Number of new cases continues to rise as well. Only today, more than 5000 new cases have been reported. These...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US dropped to 95.9 in March of 2020 from 101 in February. However reading is still above market...
Stock markets point to recovery S&P 500 hits 5% upper trading limit Mallinckrodt (MNK.US) stocks rose 16% After yesterday's dramatic...
USDJPY is trading in an upward correction move. The nearest key resistance to watch is the area at 108.00 handle. According to the Elliott Wave Theory,...
Equities try to recover thanks to rate cuts and short-selling bans DE30 tests the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard...
European stock markets rebound along with US futures as more and more central banks decide to deliver rate cuts. Norges Bank cut policy rate by 50 basis...
Norges Bank decided to follow in the footsteps of Fed and Bank of England and made an emergency rate cut. The Norwegian central bank cut policy rate from...
Global stock markets had one of the worst days in history yesterday Michigan consumer sentiment seen dropping in March Wall Street...
Wall Street had the worst session since 1987 yesterday. S&P 500 closed 9.5% lower, Dow Jones dropped 9.99% and Nasdaq slumped 9.43%. Russell...
Absolute sell-off on global markets European equities plunge over 10% ECB does not cut rates, special measures taken Today...
GBPUSD cracks below 1.2600. The GBP is almost 2% lower towards USD today. However the pair is trading at the key support now. GBPUSD reached the 61,8%...
Below we present some key bullet points regarding today’s ECB’s meeting. Measures are supposed to revive the economy amid coronavirus outbreak,...
Wall Street set to open significantly lower US500 tests 2,600 pts Uber and Lyft trade lower on weaker demand Markets remain...
European Central Bank left rates unchanged today. However, the Bank announced new long-term refinancing operations in an attempt to provide the market...
Oil prices plummeted after Saudi Arabia and Russia started price war Shares of US oil companies dived Enormous debt pile poses risk...
Bitcoin once again proves that it is not a safe haven asset. The most famous cryptocurrency drops over 20% today and is trading at the lowest level since...
