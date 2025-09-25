DE30 breaks below 10,000 pts and trades 30% off the all-time high!
European stock markets plummet on travel ban DE30 breaks below 10,000 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) tests 2016 low European markets...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
Markets plummet on travel ban news Investors await ECB rate decision Equity markets experienced another massive sell-off after Donald...
Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe for 30 days. The decision triggered a massive plunge on stock markets. US futures dropped 4% and...
President Trump was expected to calm markets but he did exactly the opposite by introducing the 30 day travel ban from Europe. The move will multiply economic...
Coronavirus officially called a pandemic Unexpected rate cut by BoE Global equities keep plunging The outlook for...
Oil: Saudi Arabia and Russia announce increased production amid started price war Saudi Arabia may increase its production even by 2 mbd In...
The latest reading published by EIA (The Energy Information Administration’s) indicates a sharp increase in oil inventories held by U.S. firms. Inventories...
Declines on DE30 stopped at the key support zone (10400 pts), but the main trend remains downward. The index is trading near the aforementioned support...
Global equity markets given up a large portion of their yesterday gains U.S. Cases of coronavirus Surpass 1,000 US500 trades in the middle of the...
European Indices soared on BoE emergency rate cut Adidas shares plunged Dax gained 1.72% European indices opened significantly higher today,...
US markets rise on stimulus hopes CPI data is expected to remain on the same level BOE lowers interest rates. Annual budget release may further...
As the coronavirus spreads central banks are back into action and the Bank of England decided to go into Fed’s footsteps by cutting rates by 50bps...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly higher based on stimulus hopes that President Trump pitched a 0% payroll tax rate that would...
White house disappointed the markets European indices drop further Unsuccessful rebound on the stock market Monday brought declines that have...
Panic persists as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide. Here's what the global picture looks like this afternoon: Worldwide 116,460 people...
Coronavirus panic and crash in the oil market led to abnormal movements in the financial markets. Let's take a look at the current technical situation...
Global markets rebound after sharp sell-off Markets are waiting for President Trump's speech Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) lowers revenue forecast Monday...
Global stock markets are attempting to recover from yesterday’s sell-off. S&P 500 futures (US500) has hit an upper trading limit of 5%, preventing...
European indices try to recover from yesterday’s sell-off DAX gains over 3% and approaches 11,000 pts Cypress Semiconductor...
Looking at EURUSD chart, one can see that after yesterday's struggle, the price broke below the lower limit of Overbalance structure. The...
