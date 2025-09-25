Technical alert: EURUSD
Looking at EURUSD chart, one can see that after yesterday's struggle, the price broke below the lower limit of Overbalance structure. The...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Moods improve on stimulus hopes Donald Trump to hold press conference today API and WASDE data to be released today Moods...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with heavy decline following oil market crash. S&P 500 closed 7.6% lower, Dow Jones dropped 7.79%...
Another bad session for global equity markets Oil price crashes 30% Price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia Some of the traders who have...
Virus spread in Europe triggers recession fears Lower oil is good but it can cause short term troubles China attempts to return to work Throughout...
During today’s opening S&P 500 lost more than 7%, and was trading 19% lower from its historical peak. It is assumed that we are dealing with...
Oil Prices decline the most since 1991 The US Indices suffered another weekly loss despite the emergency intervention of the central bank Huge risk-off...
European markets plunge on oil price collapse DE30 bounces higher after test of 10400 pts price zone Lufthansa (LHA.DE) will seek...
Oil price plunge key theme of the day German industrial production jumps in January Wall Street to open 1:30 pm GMT this week Key...
Saudi Arabia cut the price of its oil and started a possible price war with Russia. The move came after OPEC+ failed to agree on output cuts on Friday....
Saudi Arabia slashed its crude price and possibly launched a price war with Russia after OPEC+ talks broke down on Friday. WTI is trading nearly 30% lower...
Global equities plunged on Friday Oil prices went down over 7% Strong labor data from US and Canada Corona virus still has the largest impact...
For the first time in six years OPEC talks ended without a deal. Russia has rejected the offer of additional cuts. The price of WTI oil has broken lows...
Coronavirus remains the dominant theme on the markets Data from US labor market did not affect the financial markets S&P500 tests support zone...
The recent reading from the US labor market showed a significant increase compared with market forecasts. The Non Farm Employment Change rise 273k (est....
EURUSD is trading almost 0,8% higher today ahead of key data release from the US labour market. Looking technically at W1 interval the pair is trading...
NFP can top market estimates Strong number could at least stop USD slide Watch out for Canadian data The NFP report is normally a big time...
European markets slump, DAX at the lowest level since August 2019 German factory orders data for January beats expectations US may...
After a weak session yesterday the DE30 failed to rebound at the opening today, flirting with 11600 points, the lowest level since August 2019. The primary...
Coronavirus concerns pressure markets Traders await jobs data from the US and Canada 4 Fed speakers in the afternoon Markets...
