Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly lower and erased gains from the day before. S&P 500 dropped 3.39%, Dow Jones slumped...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Global equity markets traded lower on Virus anxiety OPEC decides to cut Oil production Gold prices are rising due to coronavirus concerns On...
GBPUSD is trading at the key resistance zone. The area near 1,2920 handle is marked with the 38,2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward move and...
· US futures point to a lower opening · Inovio (INO.US) stock up on...
Big Tech companies were drivers of US stock market rally in 2019 Coronavirus outbreak hits supply chains Mass cancellation of tech...
According to latest reports, OPEC delegates agreed to cut output by an additional 1.5 million barrels per day. Oil price jumped on the news and Brent tested...
According to a Bloomberg report, HSBC evacuated its research department and part of the trading floor in the London office amid growing concerns over the...
Markets love monetary easing. There’s a broad consensus that a 11-year old bull market on Wall Street has been greatly supported by the Fed’s...
European markets give up early gains Barnier to brief investors on EU-UK trade talks progress Merck (MRK.DE) sees limited impact...
OPEC meeting in Vienna BoE and BoC Governors scheduled to speak US hard data for January OPEC meeting Group of major oil...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with massive gains after the Bank of Canada rate cut raised hopes of coordinated monetary policy action....
Daily summary: Another rebound on the markets Positive data from the US economy BOC cut rates by 50bp Super Tuesday’s results helped US...
BOC followed into Fed’s footsteps and cut interest rates by 50 bps, a move that was 50% expected by the markets. Canadian central bank decided to...
· US Indices rise after Joe Biden won Democratic primaries in 9 states · Centene...
ADP Non-Farm Employment Change data for February showed 183k increase - slightly above market expectations (est. 170k). The previous month’s release...
European stock markets are enjoying strong gains today with DAX testing 12,200 pts handle at press time (+1.75%). Investors are waiting for the EU finance...
Markets were caught off guard by an unexpected Fed rate cut yesterday. The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 50 basis points, which triggered a...
European markets launched today’s session mixed but attempt to push higher DE30 tests swing level at 12090 pts Carmakers dropped...
Bank of Canada expected to cut rates Market forecasts small drop in ISM non-manufacturing Incoming BoE Governor to speak in Parliament 8:55...
The Federal Reserve unexpectedly cut interest rates by 50 basis points yesterday. The move caused Wall Street indices to surge but those gains were...
