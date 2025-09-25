Daily summary: FED surprises markets
FED unprecedented inter-meeting rate cut Disappointing G7 conference RBA lowers interest rates The awaited G7 conference disappointed the markets...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
FOMC has just cut interest rates by 50 bps, a move that was expected only during the standard meeting that is still 2 weeks away! Markets are soaring higher...
Gold: Gold ended the month with the second largest upper wick in history, what may herald an impending correction or even a trend reversal The...
US futures point to a slightly lower opening Xerox (XRX.US) launches tender offer for Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.US) Visa (V.US) lowers...
The awaited G7 conference call, featuring finance minister and central bankers, did not turn out to be a market mover as it lacked essence. The Group said...
Global stock markets are in risk-on mode with German DAX gaining over 2% today. Investors hope that G7 finance ministers and central bankers agree on a...
European indices rally on stimulus hopes DE30 tests 23.6% retracement of recent plunge Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) plans to launch all-electric...
G7 coronavirus response in the spotlight Numerous central bankers on the agenda “Super Tuesday” will be held today Asian...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with massive gains on hopes that G7 leaders will provide fiscal and monetary stimulus. S&P 500...
Mixed session in Europe following last week’s dramatic sell-off US stocks try to recover Shocking figures from the...
The latest ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. stood at 50.1 - slightly below market expectations (est. 50.5). The figure indicates a modest decline compared...
AUDUSD launched a week with a bearish price gap but a recovery attempt can be spotted. The pair bounced off the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement of the upward...
US futures point to a lower open today 3M (MMM.US) to provide 35 million facemasks a month Gilead (GILD.US) acquires Forty Seven...
China releases virus impacted data – and it’s bad! Could Italy be the next Greece? Where was the US economy in February? Asia...
European markets struggle to hold onto early gains DE30 jumps above 12,000 pts and drops below 11,900 pts later on Volkswagen (VOW3.DE)...
Stock markets launched a new week significantly higher with DAX jumping back above the 12,000 pts handle. Recovery is being fuelled by hopes major central...
Markets rise as investors hope for central banks’ action US ISM expected to drop but hold above expansion-contraction threshold RBA...
Asian equities rebound with US futures after some central banks hinted stimulus may be coming. Nikkei added 0.95%, Shanghai Composite is trading...
Coronavirus in roughly 50 countries Equities and commodities plunge on coronavirus fears Global markets heading for its worst week...
Precious metals were holding ground well earlier this year but while they are often seen as safe haven assets, this is not the case today. Gold is down...
