DE30: DAX extends weekly drop to over 7%
DAX extends weekly drop to over 7% Lufthansa (LHA.DE) freezes hiring amid demand squeeze Norbert Winkeljohann to take over as Chairman...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
DAX extends weekly drop to over 7% Lufthansa (LHA.DE) freezes hiring amid demand squeeze Norbert Winkeljohann to take over as Chairman...
For the majority of equity market year 2019 was very strong despite generally weak global economy and present year has seen a continuation of this pattern....
Recovery attempt did not work in the market during the European opening as South Korea reported 115 coronavirus cases across the country. Markets fear...
Markets remain in risk-off moods WTI tries to break back above $50 ahead of DOE data Several ECB members scheduled to speak Markets...
US indices experienced another steep sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 closed 3.03% lower, Nasdaq dropped 2.77% and Dow Jones declined 3.15%. Russell...
Global financial markets remain on edge Equities falling around the world Safe havens plummeting following yesterday’s...
Gold market launched today’s session with a downward move. However, buyers managed to halt declines at the $1633 handle. The violet area on the chart...
Wall Street futures point to a green open US500 finds support at the lower limit of Overbalance structure Mastercard (MA.US) lowers...
Oil Oil pulled back amid spike in new coronavirus cases. Demand concerns remain key driver Outbreaks in South Korea and Italy show that...
In spite of a higher opening today, European stock market indices turned lower and continued sell-off, fuelled by coronavirus concerns. The German DE30...
European stocks opened higher and pulled back later on DE30 tests zone at 13000 pts RWE to develop floating wind turbines with Spanish...
CB consumer confidence expected to improve in February European futures point to green open Home Depot to report earnings as the...
US indices plummeted yesterday as markets took note of surge in new coronavirus cases outside China. Dow Jones had the worst day in 2 years and dropped...
Panic-driven selling on global stock markets Coronavirus spreads beyond China A strong demand for safe havens Monday...
Global stock markets are in freefall mode today. The major European indices started the day with significant bearish gaps. The Italian index opened 3.5%...
Futures point to a carnage at Wall Street open Bernie Sanders wins Democratic Party primaries in Nevada Buffett does not see current...
European stock markets sink on coronavirus concerns DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Lufthansa (LHA.DE) sinks...
US PMIs deliver a massive disappointment Bond yields support EURUSD recovery, but will inflation help? China to release virus-hit PMIs this week US...
Just few days ago European indices were at their multi-year highs, including the ITA40 that was at the highest point since 2008. The market looks completely...
Markets focused on coronavirus developments UK parliament returns from recess HP to report earnings after market close As...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator