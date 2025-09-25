BREAKING: Fed sees current policy stance appropriate
Minutes from January Fed meeting showed that bankers see current monetary policy “appropriate for a time” which should help support growth...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Stock indices rebound following yesterday’s pessimistic moods Gold prices keep rising Oil prices surge over 2% On...
USDJPY extends to a new session high. The pair reached the local resistance which is marked with 127.2% Fibonacci retracement. In case of correction move,...
Wall Street set to open higher FOMC minutes release at 7:00 pm GMT, Democratic debate at 2:00 am GMT (Thursday) Boeing (BA.US) finds...
OIL.WTI Latest rebound on the oil market suggests that the downward move is coming to an end. The declines were halted slightly below the key support...
Record levels on Wall Street do not stop precious metals, typical safe haven assets, from forging a rally on their own. Another day of bond price gains...
The Central Bank of Republic of Turkey announced the latest monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. The Bank cut rates by 50 basis points, to 10.75%....
European stocks trade higher on Wednesday DE30 tests 50-hour moving average Covestro (1COV.DE) expects 2020 to be a challenging year Stocks...
FOMC minutes and a lot of Fed speakers CBRT expected to cut rates UK inflation seen accelerating in January 8:30 am GMT -...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.29% while Dow Jones declined 0.56%. However, Nasdaq managed to recover...
Stock markets down amid Apple’s warning EUR/USD at 34-month low Gold breaks above $1,600.00 Tuesday brought...
For the past few days investors wondered whether gold prices will reach $1600 level. Today the yellow metal managed to break above the $1600 resistance...
Wall Street futures point to a lower open Apple (AAPL.US) doesn’t expect to meet revenue guidance this quarter Franklin Resources...
There’s no relief for the euro – the currency is down for the 5th straight trading day against the dollar and the EURUSD has just broken 1.08,...
Coronavirus is dominating market theme in 2020 Capital goods, autos and materials stocks seen losing on the outbreak Tech stocks...
AUDUSD trades lower today following the RBA minutes release. The pair bounced off the upper limit of Overbalance structure and is trading near 2019 and...
European indices open significantly lower on Tuesday Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) expects net revenue growth to surpass 5% in 2020 European...
UK wage growth expected to slow Speeches of RBNZ and Riksbank Governor Walmart to report earnings ahead of session open Traders...
Moods on the global equity markets are poor following Apple’s warning. The US company said it is not expecting to meet revenue guidance this...
PBOC helps the markets by injecting additional liquidity Japanese economy fell by a staggering 6.3% YoY Bitcoin now trading...
