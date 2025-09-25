Technical alert: Bitcoin
Bitcoin launched a week with a dive lower. The cryptocurrency is now trading at the key support level - the lower limit of Overbalance structure that coincides...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Japan takes the hit from the tax hike February PMIs the first check on the virus impact US output shrinks again Asia – tax hike burden...
European indices start week higher but pullback after session launch DE30 tests the upper limit of the long-term upward channel Bayer...
Solid gains enjoyed by Chinese equities today led to a higher opening in Europe. Indices from the Old Continent trimmed gains in the first hour of the...
Holidays in US and Canada Japan’s GDP slumps in Q4 2019 4 central banks to release minutes this week The key macro...
Chinese indices advance at the start of a new week after China injected short-term funds into the financial system in order to maintain ample liquidity...
Markets without optimism German economy stagnates Gold prices surge following in-line US retail sales data This week...
Despite a lower volatility, the main trend on EURUSD remains downward. Looking at the H1 interval, one can see that the price one again bounced off the...
Bitcoin is trading above a key level Ethereum accelerated upward move Bitcoin reached the highest level since October 26 yesterday. The...
US futures point to small gain at cash session open Nvidia (NVDA.US) Q4 EPS jumps over 100% YoY Expedia (EXPE.US) sees double-digit...
The US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. The report showed following figures: Retail sales: +0.3% MoM (expected: +0.3%...
The US dollar is holding steady against the euro ahead of the US retail sales data release (1:30 pm GMT). January’s retail sales report is expected...
European stocks trade mixed on Friday Wirecard (WDI.DE) reported preliminary 2019 results Daimler (DAI.DE) to recall around 300 thousand...
US retail sales and Michigan sentiment scheduled for today GDP data from euro area and Poland to be released in the morning Coronavirus...
US session yesterday was a volatile one. Major indices opened lower, recovered but ultimately finished slightly lower. Dow Jones plunged 0.43%, S&P...
Coronavirus fears hit the market sentiment Stock indices launched a correction move EURUSD plunged below 1.0850 EURGBP is trading near December...
Futures point to lower open on Wall Street Kraft Heinz says it made significant progress in ongoing turnaround Tesla to offer $2...
US CPI data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. The headline price growth accelerated from 2.3% YoY in December to 2.5% YoY in January (exp. 2.4%...
S&P 500 earnings growth turned positive Revenue growth stands at around 4% YoY so far Big Tech is major driver of earnings and...
EURUSD plunged to almost 3-year low following a break below 1.09 handle. Despite a bullish candlestick painted on Tuesday on the daily chart, buyers did...
