Stock of the Week - Tesla (13.03.2025)
Tesla Inc. (TSLA.US) shares have experienced extreme volatility this quarter, falling over 34% year-to-date amid mounting challenges that threaten the...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for February: Core PPI: actual 3.4% YoY; forecast 3.6% YoY; previous 3.8% YoY; Core...
Trump threatens high tariffs on French wines and alcohol from the EU (up to 200%) if the 50% tariff on American whiskey is not immediately lifted, the...
General market situation: European markets are mostly trading slightly higher during Thursday's trading session. The German DAX on the cash market...
Eurozone industrial production (January) came in 0.8% MoM vs 0.6% MoM exp. and -1.1% MoM previously On a yearly dynamic, industrial production came...
The S&P 500, represented by the US500 contract, has partially recovered from its recent sell-off following a lower-than-expected CPI inflation reading...
08:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - Inflation Data for February: Monthly PPI: actual 0.3%; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.1% MoM; Yearly...
After yesterday’s U.S. CPI report, investor attention now shifts to the producer price index (PPI) reading. The brief optimism over lower-than-expected...
U.S. stock indices recovered part of their recent losses yesterday after a lower-than-expected CPI inflation reading for February. The Nasdaq led...
US indices rebounded as the S&P 500 rose 0.71%, Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.33%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average held flat after cooler-than-expected inflation...
According to Bloomberg, KKR (KKR.US) and Warburg Pincus (a private equity fund) are planning to acquire the German company Gerresheimer. The German manufacturer...
U.S. stocks initially rallied Wednesday after the Consumer Price Index showed housing costs rising at the slowest pace in over three years, but the gains...
EIA Crude Oil Inventory Change: Actual +1.448M vs Expected +2M vs. +3.16M previously Gasoline Inventories: Actual -5.737M vs Expected...
US Markets Show Resilience: US100 +1.36%, US500 +0.89%, US30 +0.34%, US2000 +0.74%. VIX drops -3.91% to 23.33, signaling reduced market anxiety. European...
Roche (ROG.CH), is turning a new page in the company’s history after acquiring rights to an obesity therapy from Denmark’s Zealand Pharma (ZEAL.DK). The...
01:30 PM GMT, United States - Inflation Data for February: CPI: actual 2.8% YoY; forecast 2.9% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY; CPI: actual 0.2%...
The US CPI inflation data for February will be the key macroeconomic report this week. While the whole world is currently focused on tariffs, economic...
General market situation: European markets are trading higher during Wednesday's trading session. The German DAX on the cash market is adding almost...
Commodity markets saw modest declines following the latest USDA WASDE report, with soybeans, corn, and wheat all trading lower due to fund-driven and technical...
Wall Street indices are posting slight gains ahead of the release of U.S. CPI data for February, scheduled for 13:30 today. Investors seem to be hoping...
