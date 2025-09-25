DE30: European shares drop as coronavirus cases mount
European indices pull back as coronavirus cases surge DE30 pulls back below 13700 pts Carmakers under pressure after dismal sales...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
The Chinese mysteriously decided to change the methodology of identifying the virus cases and deaths and suddenly there are over 15k of new cases and even...
US headline CPI expected to accelerate Number of central bankers scheduled to speak today Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo and NVIDIA among today’s...
US indices had another strong session yesterday with Dow Jones adding 0.94%, Nasdaq rallying 0.90% and S&P 500 gaining 0.65%. Russell 2000 closed...
Global stocks tend to rally Disappointing euro area industrial production Crude oil inventories rise - oil prices up roughly 3% Yet...
Wall Street futures point to a green open Lyft disappoints with lack of profit guidance change CVS Health reported better-than-expected...
We have noted in yesterday's technical alert that GBPUSD may benefit from the inverse head and shoulders pattern. After breaking above the neckline,...
BITCOIN returns above $10000 DE30 enjoys new records EURUSD bounced off after reaching 2019 lows EURUSD EURUSD has a poor start to the year....
Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today’s meeting but signalled that no rate cut is coming this year. NZD caught a bid following...
European stocks with another higher opening DAX breaks above 13700 pts handle for the first time in history BMW (BMW.DE) to cut CO2...
Second day of Powell’s hearings in Congress Riksbank expected to leave rates unchanged Cisco Systems and CVS Health among today’s...
US indices rallied during yesterday’s session but gave back most of the gains by the end of the day. S&P 500 finished 0.17% higher, Nasdaq...
US stocks at new all-time highs UK’s economy stagnates amid Brexit EUR/USD breaks below 1.0900 support level Coronavirus...
Cocoa Cocoa price has increased significantly since the end of December, reaching local highs from 2018 The price has increased by over...
Another strong opening of the US session with both US500 and US100 surging to new all-time highs propels the DE30 to the highest level in history as well....
US futures point to Wall Street indices opening at record highs T-Mobile and Sprint receive green light to merge Slack Technologies...
GBPUSD jumped higher following the release of UK data earlier today. However, the pair didn’t manage to break above the neckline of the inverse head...
European markets open higher on Tuesday DE30 retests all-time highs Daimler (DAI.DE) cuts dividend by over 70% European shares...
Risk-on moods returned to the markets and helped US Nasdaq push above 9500 pts handle for the first time in history. European indices are also enjoying...
Crucial UK data to be released in the morning Powell to testify before House panel Number of central bankers scheduled to speak today 10:30...
