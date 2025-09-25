Technical alert: AUDUSD
AUDUSD launched recovery after today’s RBA interest rate decision. The pair bounced off the key support zone, that is marked with previous price...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
European indices surge as declines in China are halted DE30 breaks above local market geometry and continues to surge Lufthansa (LHA.DE)...
Stocks in Europe benefit from upbeat moods seen during US and Asian trading sessions and surge on Tuesday. Investors seem to look past the mounting number...
Trump to deliver State of the Union address overnight Semi-important readings from UK, EU and the US Walt Disney and Ford Motor among...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher with Nasdaq rallying 1.34%. S&P 500 added 0.73% while Dow Jones gained 0.51%. Small-cap...
China’s stock market opens after an extended Lunar New Year Coronavirus gets worse Pound sterling takes a beating Better...
GBPUSD is trading today lower due to Borish Johnson’s threat about UK-EU negotiations and better release of ISM data from US. The pair erased recent...
US stocks have started the cash session in upbeat moods following indecisive European session and are on track to recover some of the Friday’s losses....
US futures point to a green open on Wall Street Nasdaq (US100) bounces off the 9000 pts mark Alphabet (GOOGL.US) to release earnings...
Boris Johnson repeated a threat of walking away from negotiations with the EU in case Brussels sticks to demands on key issues. Comments came shortly after...
Profits in China set for a deep dive EMU economy weaker than hoped Investors hope to see a strong NFP report in the US Asia – investors...
European equities recover at the beginning of a new week DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Siemens Healthineers...
January’s ISM release is a highlight of the day Final PMIs from Europe and US Alphabet (GOOGL.US) to release earnings after...
Stock market in China reopened after a holiday break. Shanghai index plunges almost 8% after sinking to as low as -9%. Chinese authorities imposed...
Friday started in decent moods after strong earnings from US tech stocks but ends in an uncontrolled panic, especially in Europe where stocks tank between...
EURUSD is trading higher today. After bouncing off the support zone at 1.1000, an upward correction started. Should the current sentiment prevail, the...
US futures point to a lower opening US2000 eyes a break below 1640 pts mark Amazon (AMZN.US) surges in premarket trade as earnings...
A pack of the US data was released at 1:30 pm GMT. PCE inflation for December matched estimate and accelerated to 1.6% YoY. Reading for November has been...
Cryptocurrencies gain amid coronavirus concerns Bitcoin breaks above $9000 mark Litecoin breaks above the upper limit of the Overbalance...
Italian and French economies contracted in Q4 2019 DE30 tests key zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on positive glyphosate...
