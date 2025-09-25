DE30 tests key support at 13150 pts
Italian and French economies contracted in Q4 2019 DE30 tests key zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on positive glyphosate...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
More
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
More
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Italian and French economies contracted in Q4 2019 DE30 tests key zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on positive glyphosate...
US indices soared higher yesterday on good earnings reports from tech stocks but that mood hasn’t translated to the European session. Obviously the...
CPI and GDP releases from Europe US PCE, spending and income data due today Brexit day A lot of key data from the EU member...
Wall Street indices managed to recover from a drop at the open and finished yesterday’s session higher. S&P 500 added 0.31%, Dow Jones...
AUDUSD sinks today above 0.5 percent. From a technical point of view, the downward move has accelerated after a break below the 0.6850 handle. Currently,...
US indices set to open lower on virus concerns Facebook (FB.US) slumps pre-market as user growth in North America disappoints Tesla...
The Q4 US GDP matched expectations of 2.1% annualized growth but the details of the report are weak. Real consumer spending increased by 1.8% (3.2% in...
Oil Airlines suspend flights to China amid coronavirus outbreak New virus is spreading faster than a similar SARS virus in the previous...
The Bank of England decided to hold interest rates unchanged at today’s meeting with a number of dissenters to the decision remaining at 2. The Bank...
European markets take a dive as virus concerns return DE30 moves back above the upward trendline Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) reports annual...
GBP traders await Bank of England decision US GDP and German CPI among releases to watch Amazon and Coca-Cola report Q4 earnings 12:00...
We are in the midst of the earnings season in the US and at least judging from market reactions it looks positive so far: Apple, Microsoft and Tesla rallied...
US indices finished yesterday’s session mixed in spite of a higher opening. S&P 500 closed 0.9% lower while Dow Jones added 0.04% and Nasdaq...
US Indices move up for the second day AUD down despite higher inflation FOMC adjusts IOER rate, little market reaction Key reports still ahead Normally...
The Fed decided to maintain key interest rate – in line with expectations but the IOER rate has been increased by 5 bps to 1.6%. The Fed will continue...
The FOMC will announce its decision today at 7pm GMT and president Powell will take the stage 30 minutes later. January is a so-called “off”...
Oil market has been trading in a downward trend since 8th January. The price rebounds from the upper limit of Overbalance structure today. This...
US stock market set to open higher, US2000 finds support at 1650 pts General Electric (GE.US) surges in pre-market trading on earnings beat Boeing...
US30 recovers from recent declines GBPUSD struggles with 1.30 USD handle OIL.WTI rebounds from key support zone at $51 US30 Let’s...
Three new coronavirus cases confirmed in Germany DE30 rebounds but faces resistance at 13375 pts Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) breaks to...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator