European indices extend gains in morning trade
In spite of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany, European stock market indices add to Tuesday’s gains on Wednesday. Semiconductor stocks...
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm GMT Polish 2019 GDP to be released in the morning Tesla (TSLA.US) among companies reporting earnings...
US indices enjoyed strong gains yesterday as investors looked past virus concerns. S&P 500 finished 1.01% higher, Dow Jones added 0.66% and Nasdaq...
Indices attempt to move higher Strong US data help the dollar Silver prices tumble Tuesday was very lively on the markets – indices were...
Wall Street set for a strong opening Nasdaq (US100) climbs back above the 9000 pts mark Pfizer, 3M and United Technologies reported...
European stocks erase early jump, DAX trades lower on the day DE30 tests support zone at 13150 pts SAP (SAP.DE) declines after reporting...
In a world of trillion valuations on Wall Street a “mere” $100 billion shouldn’t impress, let alone stun market participants. However,...
GBPUSD launched today’s session lower. The pair is testing key support - the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at 1.3015 handle. However,...
Durable goods orders and consumer confidence data from the United States Hungarian central bank to leave rates unchanged Apple (AAPL.US)...
US indices slumped yesterday as investors were assessing the impact of a coronavirus outbreak. S&P 500 and Dow Jones finished 1.57% lower while...
USDJPY launched the week with a bearish price gap. The pair is trying to recover from recent declines. Buyers managed to push the pair towards the nearest...
China to feel impact from the coronavirus Promising signs in Europe US Fed to stay put in January Asia – just how big the hit will be? When...
European stock markets sink at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests lower limit of the Overbalance structure Lufthansa (LHA.DE)...
Death toll from a new coronavirus has risen to over 80 and markets remain jittery. Number of confirmed cases has risen to 2700. More and more countries...
Coronavirus continues to be the main market theme with the death toll rising to above 80 over the weekend. Risky assets like stocks and oil launched the...
PMI indices point to some manufacturing recovery Virus spreads quickly, scares markets Oil prices keep diving as demand concerns mount Friday...
After strong readings from Europe expectations ahead of the US PMIs were quite high. They were matched only for the services sector that saw an improvement...
US futures point to a green open on Wall Street US500 with potential head and shoulders pattern? Intel (INTC.US) surprises with earnings...
In spite of a PMIs, EURUSD is trading lower today. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the head and shoulder pattern is pushing the pair lower....
Cryptocurrency market remains under pressure as Lunar New Year gets underway Ethereum threatens declines as head and shoulders pattern surfaces EOS...
