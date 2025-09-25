DE30: PMIs support recovery in European equities
European stocks rally supported by solid PMIs DE30 halts morning spike at 13575 pts price zone Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on Roundup settlement...
Market news
Salesforce, Inc. is an American technology company headquartered in San Francisco, recognized as a global leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software segment. Through a consistent development strategy, numerous acquisitions, and innovations in artificial intelligence and data, the company...
Final Q2 GDP is revised up to 3.8% (expected: 3.3%; previous reading: 3.3%, Q1: -0.5%). Data was revised up mainly due to net exports that came out even better than in previous readings. GDP Price Index in Q2: 2.1% (expected 2.0%; previous: 2,0%, Q1: 3,8%). Core PCE Prices in Q2: 2.6%...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Flash January PMI show improvement across the global economy and that is especially true for Germany, where the manufacturing PMI rose from 43.7 to 45.2...
Flash PMIs from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States High-profile speakers to attend Davos panel on Global Economic...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.11%, Nasdaq rose 0.20% and Russell 2000 added 0.16%. Dow Jones was a laggard...
Coronavirus spreads, makes markers nervous ECB stays put, EURUSD dives lower Oil prices down, recover somewhat after the inventory data Firday’s...
ECB sees slightly better data in line with expectations Policy review will not impact decisions this year Markets nervous as the Chinese virus spreads The...
US futures point to a slightly lower opening on Wall Street ECB President Lagarde holds post-meeting press conference 2 Dow Jones...
The ECB decided to maintain interest rates unchanged at its first meeting this year, a decision that was broadly anticipated. Traders hope that ECB president...
Nasdaq surged almost 38% last year 5 biggest tech stocks make up almost 20% of S&P 500 market cap Good business performance support...
Gold price struggles with a key short-term support. Market bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure this morning but after a brief jump...
European indices move lower as coronavirus concerns return DE30 attempts to hold above support at 13440 pts Hochtief (HOT.DE) sinks...
ECB and Norges expected to leave rates unchanged today Oil may overlook inventories data amid ongoing turmoil Intel, Procter &...
A decision from Chinese authorities to close the Wuhan city in order to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus had a massive impact on the oil market....
US indices finished yesterday’s session mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Nasdaq added 0.14% while Dow dipped 0.03%. Tesla rallied 4.09% yesterday,...
Elon Musk might still be some years away from sending people to Mars but a stock price of his Tesla surging like a SpaceX rocket. The stock (TSLA.US) is...
DAX, Nasdaq and S&P 500 paint fresh record highs CAD plunges after BoC decision OIL trades under pressure on demand concerns Sentiment...
The Bank of Canada announced the first interest rate decision of the year at 3:00 pm GMT. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected but the statement caused...
US futures point to a green open as virus concerns wane Russell 2000 (US2000) eyes retest of key resistance Market capitalization...
GBPUSD is trading higher following the release of solid UK data earlier today. The pair jumped towards the key resistance marked with the upper limit of...
USDJPY Let’s start today’s analysis with the USDJPY currency pair. Taking a look at the pair from a broader perspective, one can spot an...
